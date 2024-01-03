Smart Eye & Green Hills Expand Collaboration to Enhance Automotive Safety

In a significant leap towards safer and more secure automotive solutions, Smart Eye AB and Green Hills Software LLC have announced an expansion of their collaboration. The joint venture focuses on the delivery of integrated Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) platforms that meet the demands of new regulatory requirements such as GSR and Euro NCAP. These platforms are meticulously designed to enable swift adoption by Tier 1 suppliers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), ensuring the efficient development and deployment of in-cabin safety applications.

A Revolutionary DMS Solution

The DMS solution brings together Smart Eye’s core DMS software with Green Hills’ Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL)-certified INTEGRITY Real-Time Operating System (RTOS). The integration of these two advanced technologies allows for the real-time detection of driver distraction and drowsiness. This proactive approach to safety is achieved by analyzing facial expressions and eye gaze, thereby significantly enhancing automotive safety and security.

Compliance, Scalability and Demonstrations

Crucially, the joint solution supports a broad range of automotive processors and offers regulatory compliance, making it adaptable and scalable for the fast-evolving automotive industry. Its capabilities will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 using a Texas Instruments AM62A Sitara automotive processor. The DMS solution also incorporates Green Hills’ MULTI integrated development environment and C/C++ compilers, which enhance developer productivity and application optimization.

Meeting High Safety Standards

Green Hills and Smart Eye are dedicated to meeting the rigorous safety and security standards demanded by the automotive industry for safety-critical applications. This collaboration is a testament to their commitment to advancing in-cabin safety systems and solidifies their positions as leaders in embedded safety and security, and Human Insight AI. Smart Eye is renowned for its multimodal software and hardware solutions, while Green Hills is recognized for its embedded safety and security solutions certified to the highest levels of security.