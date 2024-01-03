en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Smart Eye & Green Hills Expand Collaboration to Enhance Automotive Safety

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:24 am EST
Smart Eye & Green Hills Expand Collaboration to Enhance Automotive Safety

In a significant leap towards safer and more secure automotive solutions, Smart Eye AB and Green Hills Software LLC have announced an expansion of their collaboration. The joint venture focuses on the delivery of integrated Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) platforms that meet the demands of new regulatory requirements such as GSR and Euro NCAP. These platforms are meticulously designed to enable swift adoption by Tier 1 suppliers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), ensuring the efficient development and deployment of in-cabin safety applications.

A Revolutionary DMS Solution

The DMS solution brings together Smart Eye’s core DMS software with Green Hills’ Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL)-certified INTEGRITY Real-Time Operating System (RTOS). The integration of these two advanced technologies allows for the real-time detection of driver distraction and drowsiness. This proactive approach to safety is achieved by analyzing facial expressions and eye gaze, thereby significantly enhancing automotive safety and security.

Compliance, Scalability and Demonstrations

Crucially, the joint solution supports a broad range of automotive processors and offers regulatory compliance, making it adaptable and scalable for the fast-evolving automotive industry. Its capabilities will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 using a Texas Instruments AM62A Sitara automotive processor. The DMS solution also incorporates Green Hills’ MULTI integrated development environment and C/C++ compilers, which enhance developer productivity and application optimization.

Meeting High Safety Standards

Green Hills and Smart Eye are dedicated to meeting the rigorous safety and security standards demanded by the automotive industry for safety-critical applications. This collaboration is a testament to their commitment to advancing in-cabin safety systems and solidifies their positions as leaders in embedded safety and security, and Human Insight AI. Smart Eye is renowned for its multimodal software and hardware solutions, while Green Hills is recognized for its embedded safety and security solutions certified to the highest levels of security.

0
Automotive Safety Tech
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
5 mins ago
Tesla Inc. Expands Footprint in Austin with New Hutto Facility
Tesla Inc., the electric vehicle and clean energy giant, has further broadened its footprint in the Austin region with a new facility situated in Hutto. The 36,000-square-foot site, brimming with activity during a late December walkthrough by the Austin Business Journal, is linked to Tesla in state filings and has been confirmed by Hutto officials.
Tesla Inc. Expands Footprint in Austin with New Hutto Facility
Andretti Global's Off-Season Overhaul: New Livery and Driver on Board
17 mins ago
Andretti Global's Off-Season Overhaul: New Livery and Driver on Board
QuantumScape's Financial Challenges: An Uncertain Future Amid Technological Promise
25 mins ago
QuantumScape's Financial Challenges: An Uncertain Future Amid Technological Promise
New Zealand's Motoring Industry: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs
6 mins ago
New Zealand's Motoring Industry: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs
Automotive Industry Embracing Driving-Parking Integrated Solutions: A Surge in Adoption
13 mins ago
Automotive Industry Embracing Driving-Parking Integrated Solutions: A Surge in Adoption
Nikola Corporation: A High-Flying Stock's Fall to a Penny Stock
14 mins ago
Nikola Corporation: A High-Flying Stock's Fall to a Penny Stock
Latest Headlines
World News
Layonel Ovalles: A Rising Star in Baseball's Firmament
22 seconds
Layonel Ovalles: A Rising Star in Baseball's Firmament
Isaiah Bigelow: A Testament to Ongoing Development in College Basketball
28 seconds
Isaiah Bigelow: A Testament to Ongoing Development in College Basketball
Hempfield Girls Basketball: A New Chapter of Success Under Coach Madison
31 seconds
Hempfield Girls Basketball: A New Chapter of Success Under Coach Madison
Maine Citizens Rally for Gun Legislation Reform in Wake of Lewiston Tragedy
36 seconds
Maine Citizens Rally for Gun Legislation Reform in Wake of Lewiston Tragedy
Igor Fraga: Blazing Trails in Real and Sim Racing Worlds
1 min
Igor Fraga: Blazing Trails in Real and Sim Racing Worlds
Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada's New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity
1 min
Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada's New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
2 mins
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship
2 mins
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship
Researchers Establish PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Glioma Imaging
3 mins
Researchers Establish PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Glioma Imaging
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
54 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
56 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app