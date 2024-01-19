Smart 2D Profile Sensors Revolutionize Advanced Manufacturing Automation

As the world of advanced manufacturing automation evolves, 'smart' 2D profile sensors such as the OXM sensor by BAUMER are making waves. These sensors are emerging as a versatile and crucial alternative to traditional sensory methods like optical, inductive, and ultrasonic sensors. Their effectiveness shines particularly in applications requiring meticulous control over edges, margins, and positioning data.

Optimizing Sandwich Production with Smart Sensors

One exemplary use case of these advanced sensors is the fully automated sandwich and filled rolls production line by the German company, Weber Maschinenbau. The company leverages the OXM sensor's capabilities to accurately place toppings on sandwiches and ensure the proper alignment of rolls. With its integrated measurement and evaluation functions, the sensor eliminates the need for an additional controller, thereby streamlining the automation process. It's capable of measuring the height and edges of bread, calculating the center for precise handling, and determining the position of sausage and cheese slices for accurate placement.

Compact and Reliable: A Sensor for Modern Manufacturing

According to Marco Nichau from Weber Maschinenbau, the sensor is highly valued for its ease of integration, compact design, and reliability under varying conditions. The latest models of these smart sensors are compact, lightweight, and can be connected using a single cable. They offer measurement ranges up to 500mm, fields of view up to 300mm, and precision up to 5μm. The BAUMER OXM sensor, in particular, provides precise edge control and positioning data, delivering calculated coordinates correctly in the required units.

From Food to Robotics: A Multitude of Applications

These advanced 2D profile sensors are well-suited for a variety of industrial applications, including robotics and automotive manufacturing. As manufacturing processes continue to become more complex, the need for precise, reliable, and versatile sensory solutions will only grow. With their unique capabilities, 'smart' 2D profile sensors like the OXM sensor by BAUMER are already at the forefront of this evolution.