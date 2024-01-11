en English
Tech

Slack Unveils ‘Catch Up’, a Tinder-like Feature to Streamline Message Management

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
Slack Unveils ‘Catch Up’, a Tinder-like Feature to Streamline Message Management

Slack, the renowned business communication platform, is leveling up its game with a new feature called Catch Up designed to make the management of unread messages on its mobile app more efficient and less burdensome. This feature is inspired by the swiping motion popularized by the dating app, Tinder, and allows users to swipe left to mark messages as read and right to keep them unread. The goal is to transform the task of catching up on messages into a more engaging and less burdensome activity.

Navigating the Information Overload

Akshay Bakshi, Product Management Director at Slack, explains that Catch Up is designed to address two key issues that users face: the overwhelming amount of information in Slack and the habit of users checking messages on their phones for short periods. With Catch Up, navigating through unread messages becomes a more streamlined process, helping users to quickly sift through their messages in a more organized manner.

Envisioning an AI-Driven Future

While the feature currently relies on users’ self-organization to prioritize messages, Slack has ambitious plans to incorporate AI in the future. This would help to summarize and organize messages for quicker swiping, further enhancing the efficiency of the Catch Up feature. The introduction of AI would represent a significant step forward in Slack’s ongoing efforts to improve user productivity and experience.

Embracing Simplicity

Ethan Eismann, Design SVP at Slack, highlights the simplicity of the read/unread system as a fallback for users who prefer not to make immediate decisions on their messages. It’s a clear indication of Slack’s commitment to user flexibility and choice. By offering a simple and intuitive solution, Slack is catering to a diverse range of user preferences and work styles.

The introduction of Catch Up signals Slack’s ongoing commitment to improving user experience and productivity. As the business communication landscape continues to evolve, innovations like Catch Up are crucial for companies like Slack to stay ahead of the curve and meet the changing needs of their users.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

