SKYWORTH Unveils Innovative Companion P100 Portable Display at CES 2024

In a bustling event filled with cutting-edge innovations, SKYWORTH, a home appliance technology pioneer with a rich 30-year history, made a splash at CES 2024. The remarkable unveiling of the Companion P100 Portable Display equipped with Google TV, affirmed the company’s steadfast commitment to technological advancement and superior user experience.

Unveiling the Companion P100 Portable Display

The Companion P100 is more than just a display; it’s a testament to SKYWORTH’s core principles: ‘Simple. Fast. Amazing.’ Designed for convenience and mobility, the device features a 3-hour battery life, liberating users from the constraints of a fixed power source and allowing them to indulge in movies and entertainment on their terms. Whether nestled in the comfort of one’s living room, simmering a pot of soup in the kitchen, or even camping under the stars, the Companion P100 ensures quality entertainment is within reach.

SKYWORTH’s Innovation: Beyond the Display

But SKYWORTH’s innovation doesn’t stop at the display. The company has developed the Coolita OS for smart TVs, an operating system that incorporates AIGC technology, offering smart operations and personalized entertainment through curated recommendations. With Coolita OS, SKYWORTH is not just integrating technology into daily life seamlessly but is also enhancing the user experience by appreciating the aesthetics and true meaning of life.

SKYWORTH’s Commitment to User Experience

The unveiling of the Companion P100 Portable Display at CES 2024 is a clear reflection of SKYWORTH’s dedication to innovation and user experience. With every feature, from the 24″ 1080P FHD display to the matte anti-reflective screen and exceptional battery life, SKYWORTH is continually seeking ways to use technology to enhance entertainment experiences for users. The advent of the portable display marks a significant leap in SKYWORTH’s journey towards revolutionizing home entertainment.