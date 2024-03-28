Skyroot Aerospace's Milestone: Successful Vikram-1 Stage-2 Test Ahead of 2024 Launch

In a landmark achievement for India's burgeoning private space sector, Skyroot Aerospace has successfully test-fired the second stage of its Vikram-1 rocket at Sriharikota. Announced on Thursday, this test marks a crucial step towards the company's first orbital flight scheduled for mid-2024, setting the stage for a new era in space exploration.

Pathbreaking Test at Sriharikota

The test, which took place on Wednesday, saw the Vikram-1's second stage achieving a peak thrust at sea level of 186 kilonewtons (kN), a figure expected to rise to about 235kN in the vacuum of outer space. This stage, crucial for propelling satellites from Earth's dense atmosphere into the vacuum of space, incorporates a flex nozzle system for precise trajectory control. The successful test not only demonstrates Skyroot Aerospace's capability in rocketry but also underscores the Indian private sector's growing prowess in space technology.

Collaboration with ISRO

This milestone was achieved with significant support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), showcasing a collaborative spirit in advancing India's space ambitions. The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, part of ISRO, contributed its proprietary head-mounted safe arm (HMSA) technology, enhancing the safety measures of the rocket's explosive systems. This partnership highlights the synergies between India's public and private space entities, paving the way for more integrated space missions in the future.

Looking Towards the First Orbital Launch

With this successful test, Skyroot Aerospace moves closer to its goal of conducting the first orbital launch of Vikram-1 in mid-2024. The company has already signed up customers for this milestone mission, promising to disclose the payloads as the launch date approaches. This development is part of a broader vision shared by industry leaders and government bodies, aiming for a bustling commercial space sector capable of multiple launches annually and generating significant revenue and data from satellite operations.

As Skyroot Aerospace gears up for its historic launch, the successful test of Vikram-1's second stage not only represents a significant achievement for the company but also a pivotal moment for India's private space sector. This progress signals the dawn of a new era in Indian space exploration, where private enterprises play a key role in propelling the nation to new heights in the global space arena.