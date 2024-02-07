Sky Mavis, GMonsters and Mixi to Launch Fight League Games on Ronin Blockchain

Sky Mavis, the mastermind behind the groundbreaking Axie Infinity, has joined forces with GMonsters and Mixi, a potent Japanese gaming and publishing duo, to launch a new series of Fight League games on the Ronin blockchain network. With a trio of games in the pipeline, the partnership's inaugural offering will be Fight League Survivor, a captivating arcade survival title. This game, currently primed for a closed beta test in the coming weeks, promises weekly challenges and tantalizing prizes for victors.

Harmonious Synergy, Magnified Impact

Trung Nguyen, the CEO of Sky Mavis, underscored the harmony between the partnering companies. He pointed out GMonsters' proficiency in Intellectual Property (IP) and interactive entertainment, coupled with Mixi's entrenched presence in the Japanese market, as significant contributors to the Ronin strategy. This collaboration aims to fuse anime-style gaming with web3 elements, seeking to resonate with a wide and diverse community of gamers.

GMonsters' Excitement and Future Plans

Expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership, GMonsters CEO Jia Shen welcomed the opportunity to join the Ronin and Axie Infinity ecosystems. He cited the expansive community of gamers and robust marketing support as key attractions. Sky Mavis, no stranger to strategic partnerships, has previously collaborated with Foonie Magus, Act Games, Pixels, and Cyberkongz, adding games such as Apeiron, Pixels, and Zoids Wild Arena to the Ronin network.

Ronin Network: A Fertile Ground for Web3 Games

Under this partnership, Sky Mavis aims to incorporate 16 partner studios/games to Ronin in 2024 and open the network for anyone wishing to deploy their games. The ultimate vision is for Ronin to emerge as the premier hub for web3 games development and growth, thereby extending the influence of its ecosystem. Meanwhile, Fight League Survivor, the first title under the Fight League IP, is designed to cater to casual players, underscoring the commitment to high-quality gaming experiences for various user bases and regions.