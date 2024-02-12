Skull and Bones: Ubisoft's Pirate Game Sets Sail in February 2024

After nearly seven years of anticipation, Skull and Bones fans can finally mark their calendars. Ubisoft has announced the Early Access dates and times for the global release of this highly anticipated pirate game. Premium Edition players will get a headstart and access to exclusive features, while Standard Edition players will have to wait an extra three days for the full game launch.

Skull and Bones: Setting Sail in 2024

The long-awaited release of Skull and Bones is almost upon us. After several years of delays, Ubisoft has announced the Early Access release date for their pirate-themed game: February 13th, 2024. The Standard Edition will launch three days later, on February 16th. Players can preload the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with PC preload available starting February 12th.

Editions, Pre-orders, and Bonuses

Skull and Bones will be available in two editions: Standard and Premium. Those who pre-order the game will receive exclusive content, such as the Highness of the High Sea Pack and the Ballad of Bloody Bones collection. Premium Edition owners will be able to access the game early and enjoy additional content.

The game features crossplay multiplayer, allowing players to experience the life of a pirate captain in treacherous waters and cutthroat rivalries. With customizable pirate ships and various ship types and weapons for combat, players can engage in naval battles and explore the Indian Ocean.

Global Release and Early Access

For those eager to get their hands on Skull and Bones as soon as possible, there's good news. Deluxe Edition owners can start playing on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024, at 12 am in their local time zones. The game will have three servers with specific activation times for each region, allowing players to use the New Zealand trick to access the game even earlier.

Early access will be available for players who own the Premium Edition or have a Ubisoft+ subscription. The game will officially launch on February 16th at 12 AM local time for all players.

Skull and Bones will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, and Microsoft Windows. With its immersive gameplay and richly detailed world, Skull and Bones promises to deliver an unforgettable pirate adventure.

So, set your sights on the horizon, and prepare to embark on a thrilling journey in the Golden Age of Piracy. Skull and Bones awaits.