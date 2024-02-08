Skull and Bones: A Multiplayer Pirate Odyssey with Cross-Play and Cross-Save Features

Embark on a swashbuckling journey across the Indian Ocean, as Ubisoft's eagerly-anticipated pirate adventure, Skull and Bones, sets sail with an enticing treat for gamers worldwide. Launching with cross-play and cross-save features, this multiplayer-focused title invites players to forge alliances and wage wars regardless of their gaming platform.

A Multiplayer Odyssey Awaits

Skull and Bones, the latest offering from the creators of Assassin's Creed, is designed with a multiplayer-first mentality. The game encourages players to team up with friends and set sail together through the treacherous waters of the Indian Ocean. With cross-play and cross-save features, gamers can join forces and forge lasting legacies, regardless of whether they prefer PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, or Amazon Luna.

To harness the power of cross-play, players need only enable the feature, opening their lobby to friends and strangers alike from any of the supported platforms. Adding friends is a breeze, with direct invitations possible for those on the same system and Ubisoft account links available for gamers on different devices.

All Hands on Deck: Managing Your Looting Crew

Skull and Bones accommodates parties of up to three players, allowing for both cooperative and solo gameplay. This versatile approach enables crews to divide and conquer, tackling tasks together or independently, as they see fit. Players have the freedom to manage their lobby's privacy settings, ensuring they embark on voyages with trusted companions.

Each server supports up to 20 players, transforming the Indian Ocean into a lively hub of pirate activity. The combination of cross-play and server capacity fosters a rich and immersive gameplay experience, enhancing both PvP and PvE encounters.

A Bold New World of Gaming

The inclusion of cross-play and cross-save features in Skull and Bones marks a significant shift in the gaming landscape. By breaking down barriers between platforms, Ubisoft encourages collaboration and camaraderie among players from all corners of the globe.

As gamers eagerly await the launch of Skull and Bones, the promise of cross-play functionality adds an extra layer of excitement to the high-stakes world of pirate adventures. With the ability to join forces with friends and foes alike, the Indian Ocean beckons, filled with the potential for unforgettable tales of treachery, heroism, and, above all, friendship.

So, hoist the Jolly Roger, gather your crew, and prepare to make your mark on the world of Skull and Bones. The age of cross-platform piracy is upon us, and the seas have never been more inviting.