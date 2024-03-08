SKF CTO Annika Ölme Champions AI, Sustainability, and Diversity for Future-Proofing Manufacturing

In a comprehensive dialogue with ETCIO, Annika Ölme, Global CTO and Senior Vice President, Technology Development at SKF Group, illuminates the strategic integration of technology with business goals, emphasizing sustainability, growth, and diversity. SKF, a leader in ball-bearing manufacturing, is steering towards a future where clean, intelligent solutions double net sales by 2030, with Ölme at the helm driving technology strategy, research, product development, and sustainability initiatives like hybrid bearings and reconditioned oil.

Strategic Alignment with Business Goals

Ölme discusses the dynamic interplay between technology push and business pull within SKF, ensuring technology advancements directly address customer challenges and contribute to business growth. Her pivotal role involves overseeing technology across SKF, focusing on staying ahead of competition, fostering university collaborations, and managing product development. The commitment is towards aligning technology strategy with SKF's ambitious growth and sustainability targets.

Leveraging Emerging Technologies

SKF's exploration of emerging technologies spans five key areas: materials innovation, product design, predictability through AI, manufacturing technologies, and software for digital insights. Ölme highlights the use of AI in condition monitoring equipment for over a decade, and the potential of generative AI to revolutionize operational efficiency, product-based AI solutions, and enhance engineering knowledge accessibility. The foundation for these advancements includes robust data management, competence centers, and business ownership for transformative AI implementation.

Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

Under Ölme's leadership, SKF prioritizes diversity and inclusion, setting KPIs for gender diversity across global engineering teams. With 38% female managerial representation in technology, SKF exceeds the general population percentage but aims higher. Ölme champions diversity for its proven benefits in innovation, efficiency, and employee satisfaction, driving initiatives with conviction across SKF's global presence. This approach not only aligns with SKF's purpose of reimagining a better tomorrow but also underscores a moral and purpose-led obligation towards inclusivity.