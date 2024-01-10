Skändä, India’s First AI-Powered Humanoid Robot, Unveiled at Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit

In an era of rapid technological advancements, India has taken a giant leap with the unveiling of Skändä, its first advanced AI-powered humanoid robot. Launched by Kody Technolab Limited at the Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit, Skändä’s debut was marked by a special visit from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, solidifying the event’s alignment with the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Skändä: The Future of Human-Robot Interaction

Skändä’s interactive capabilities have been the talk of the summit, showcasing India’s stride in technological innovation. Visitors, including Dr. Ayesha Sharma, have lauded the human-robot interaction, heralding a new era of robotics. But Skändä is not a standalone achievement. It is the latest in a series of innovations by Kody Technolab, a software development firm with a strong portfolio of over 250 projects.

Kody Technolab’s Role in India’s Technological Evolution

Kody Technolab’s venture into robotics with products like Athena and Dasher has positioned the company at the vanguard of India’s growth in sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and services. The company’s emphasis on AI and Machine Learning (ML) is pivotal to its success, reflecting its ambition to revolutionize business operations globally.

Unveiling Gujarat’s Technological Milestone

The Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit, where Skändä will be on display from January 10th to 13th, has proven to be a hotspot for technological milestones. Notably, Mukesh Ambani announced Gujarat’s achievement of full 5G enablement at the summit, highlighting the transformative impact of 5G-enabled AI on the job market and key sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture. The summit also emphasized Gujarat’s commitment to technological advancements and sustainable growth, positioning the state as a global leader in innovation and connectivity.

With Skändä, Kody Technolab, and Gujarat’s technological milestones, India is on its way to becoming a global tech powerhouse, stepping beyond software development into the future of robotics and AI.