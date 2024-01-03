en English
South Korea

SK On Leverages International Partnerships to Build ‘Smart Factory’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
One of South Korea’s leading battery manufacturers, SK On, has unveiled its strategic plans to build a ‘smart factory’ in collaboration with several international and domestic corporations. The initiative is part of a larger effort to enhance battery production efficiency, thereby augmenting competitiveness by minimizing costs and increasing output.

Creating Operational Efficiency Through Technological Partnerships

SK On’s focal point in this endeavor is to test and validate the performance, quality, and stability of its new partners’ technologies and services. These partnerships are primarily targeted at improving the control and communication systems of battery production equipment. The company anticipates that the proposed upgrades in controllers will result in faster equipment operations and higher production volumes. The deployment of smart sensors will ensure quick and accurate detection of equipment issues, reducing recovery times, and further boosting overall operational efficiency.

Network Systems for Enhanced Data Redundancy and Security

The company also envisages advancements in network systems that will reduce downtime while improving data redundancy and security. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with six companies, including Germany’s Beckhoff Automation and IFM Electronic, Japan’s Yaskawa Electric, USA’s Cisco, and South Korea’s Woowon Technology. These collaborations are poised to significantly impact SK On’s operational efficiency.

Seosan Plant 3: The Future Smart Factory

SK On’s smart factory initiative will be implemented in the Seosan Plant 3, which is currently under construction and is scheduled to commence operations in 2025. This new smart factory is projected to triple the company’s production capacity in South Korea. Additionally, it is expected to enhance the productivity of existing facilities, creating a new benchmark in battery manufacturing.

SK On: A Key Player in Battery Production

In recent years, SK On has emerged as a key player in the global battery production industry, achieving several milestones and garnering prestigious awards. Its strategic move towards creating a ‘smart factory’ further underscores its commitment to innovation and efficiency in battery production. As the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) continues to grow, initiatives like these are not only beneficial for SK On’s business prospects but also contribute significantly to the advancement of sustainable transport solutions.

South Korea Tech
