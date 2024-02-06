SimSpace Secures Contract to Boost Florida's Cybersecurity Capabilities

In a move set to redefine the cybersecurity landscape, SimSpace, a frontrunner in military-grade cyber ranges, has secured a multi-year contract from Cyber Florida at the University of South Florida. The purpose of this collaboration is to supply Florida with advanced cybersecurity capabilities. The primary objective of this initiative is to bolster the cyber defense of state and local employees, agencies, institutions, and critical infrastructure companies against severe cyber threats.

Enhancing Cyber Defense Capabilities

The Cyber Force Platform, developed by the US Cyber Command, will be instrumental in this endeavor. This platform will provide machine-learning-driven data and high-fidelity environments for training and improving cyber governance. The entire project is funded by the Florida State Legislature, underlining the significant investment the state is making in cybersecurity.

Securing Florida's Economic Interests

This technology will not only prepare Florida to respond effectively to cyber attacks but also ensure the security of the state's $1.4-trillion economy. The collaboration between SimSpace and Cyber Florida is expected to set a national standard in cybersecurity. The exercises will encompass a range of areas, from digital economic infrastructure to physical utility protection.

SimSpace: The Power Behind the Initiative

SimSpace, backed by $70 million in funding and expertise from U.S. Cyber Command and MIT's Lincoln Laboratory, offers simulations, training, and exercises for various sectors. The company aims to reduce operational costs and breaches in cybersecurity. The SimSpace CEO and Cyber Florida's leaders have expressed their gratitude for the substantial investment from the Florida State Legislature and a shared long-term vision to strengthen cybersecurity across the state.