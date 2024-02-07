SimCorp and Venn by Two Sigma Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Multi-Asset Portfolio Management

Investment management solutions provider, SimCorp, has entered into a strategic alliance with analytic solution provider for professional investors, Venn by Two Sigma. The partnership marks a significant shift in investment management, integrating Axioma's equity factor models, now a part of SimCorp, with Venn's factor analytics. This integration aims to bolster multi-asset portfolio management, a response to the global shift from traditional 60/40 portfolios to a heightened focus on private market assets.

A Strategic Integration

With its headquarters in New York, Venn is renowned for its multi-factor risk analysis platform, backed by the quantitative expertise of Two Sigma. Venn's clientele, comprising asset owners, wealth managers, and advisors, employ its services for portfolio analysis, manager due diligence, and other investment workflows. The newly formed partnership will afford Venn's clients access to Axioma's US and Worldwide Equity Factor Risk Models within Venn's robust 18-Factor Lens. The integration is forecasted to offer superior insight into risk and expected returns.

Shared Vision and Anticipated Benefits

Reflecting on the partnership, Chris Sturhahn from SimCorp expressed that Venn's unwavering commitment to data-driven risk analysis and innovation aligns seamlessly with SimCorp's vision to integrate public and private markets into a single platform. Marco Della Torre, CEO of Venn, heralded the partnership as a milestone in delivering advanced multi-asset portfolio technology to institutional investors and advisors without compromising operational simplicity.

Enriching Global Investment Experiences

The collaboration is anticipated to enrich client experiences and enhance service to institutional investors and wealth managers globally. The partnership signals a promising future for multi-asset portfolio management, offering clients advanced technology without adding to operational complexity. The integration of Axioma's equity risk factor models with Venn’s factor analytics is expected to provide investors with a superior understanding of risks and expected returns in an ever-evolving investment landscape.