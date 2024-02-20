In the heart of Silicon Valley, a new term has been echoing through the corridors of tech companies and research labs alike: 'p(doom)'. This metric, representing the probability of artificial intelligence (AI) causing human extinction or significant existential threats, has thrust the debate on AI's future impact into the mainstream. As the world grapples with the rapid advancement of AI technologies like ChatGPT, concerns over their potential dangers are growing, with figures like Yoshua Bengio and Geoffrey Hinton estimating the risk at 10 to 20 percent.

The Rise of AI Anxiety

The notion of p(doom) has emerged from the depths of AI safety research, a field dedicated to understanding and mitigating the risks associated with artificial general intelligence (AGI) and artificial superintelligence (ASI). The Center for AI Safety recently emphasized the urgent need to prioritize the mitigation of AI-induced extinction as a global concern. The conversation around AI's potential to fundamentally alter human cognition, eroding our capacity for critical and creative thinking, is gaining traction. This discourse is not merely academic; it is a clarion call for a reevaluation of our relationship with technology.

Challenges in Aligning AI with Human Goals

At the core of the debate lies the challenge of aligning AI systems with human objectives—a task that is proving to be complex and fraught with potential pitfalls. Misaligned AI systems pose a risk of causing harm, either through intentional malicious use or unintended consequences of their actions. The specter of future AI systems equipped with AGI and ASI capabilities adds a layer of urgency to these concerns. The importance of AI safety, the intricacies of specifying AI objectives, and the imperative for robust oversight and auditing mechanisms to prevent emergent AI behaviors are being highlighted as crucial areas for action.

The proposed framework for imposing punitive damages on AI systems, calibrated to the harm they may cause in cases of uninsurable risks, reflects a proactive approach to governance. This framework, which aims to calculate damages based on expected harm and the elasticity of uninsurable risk, underscores the challenges in estimating the total extent of potential damage. The suggestion to evaluate models based on their tendencies, goals, capabilities, and alignment with human values is a step towards mitigating the risks of an AI-induced catastrophe.

Speculation Versus Action

While some view the discussion of p(doom) as a theoretical exercise, others see it as a critical tool for guiding research and policy decisions aimed at safeguarding humanity's future. The divergence in opinions on p(doom) is notably influenced by trust in existing governance and safety practices. As AI continues to evolve at a breakneck speed, the conversation around its risks and the measures needed to mitigate these risks is becoming increasingly relevant. The debate is not just about the probability of AI leading to human extinction but also about the steps we can take today to prevent such outcomes tomorrow.