Sideshow Collectibles Unveils Sixth Scale Clone Force 99 Figures from Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars fans and collectors, rejoice! Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled its latest addition to the Star Wars universe: sixth scale figures of the unforgettable Clone Force 99, also known as The Bad Batch, from the hit Disney+ series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Advertisment

Meet the Exceptional Clone Force 99

Each member of the elite Clone Force 99 is a unique and captivating character, and Sideshow Collectibles has done an impressive job capturing their individuality. The sixth scale figures include:

Hunter: The stoic leader of the group, complete with his signature tactical vest and a variety of accessories.

The stoic leader of the group, complete with his signature tactical vest and a variety of accessories. Wrecker: The powerhouse of the team, armed with a heavy weapons battle gauntlet and his favorite weapon, the Z6 riot control batons.

The powerhouse of the team, armed with a heavy weapons battle gauntlet and his favorite weapon, the Z6 riot control batons. Tech: The brains of the operation, equipped with different hands for various poses, a backpack, and a holstered DC-17 blaster.

The brains of the operation, equipped with different hands for various poses, a backpack, and a holstered DC-17 blaster. Echo: The skilled computer expert, featuring an assortment of hands and weapons, including a DC-17 hand blaster and DC-15A blaster rifle.

The skilled computer expert, featuring an assortment of hands and weapons, including a DC-17 hand blaster and DC-15A blaster rifle. Crosshair: The deadly sharpshooter, showcasing a unique helmet with macrobinoculars and a customized DC-17 blaster rifle.

Advertisment

Pricing and Availability

The sixth scale figures of Clone Force 99 are priced between $255 and $295, depending on the character. Some figures, like Hunter and Wrecker, are currently available for purchase, while others, such as Tech, Echo, and Crosshair, are on preorder or waitlist.

Don't miss your chance to own these remarkable collectibles! Visit Sideshow Collectibles' website to secure your favorite Clone Force 99 members before they're gone.

Advertisment

The Bad Batch Returns for Season 3

As excitement builds for these incredible sixth scale figures, fans of Star Wars: The Bad Batch can look forward to the upcoming third season. Premiering on Disney+ on February 21, the new season promises even more thrilling adventures and character development for our beloved Clone Force 99.

With the exceptional craftsmanship of Sideshow Collectibles' sixth scale figures and the anticipation surrounding Season 3, there has never been a better time to immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe.

May the Force be with you, and happy collecting!