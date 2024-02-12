Sideshow Collectibles Presents: The Bad Batch Sixth Scale Figures

Sideshow Collectibles Unveils Stunning Sixth Scale Figures of The Bad Batch Characters

Just in time for the premiere of the much-anticipated third season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+, Sideshow Collectibles has released an impressive line of sixth scale figures featuring the series' beloved Clone Force 99 characters. The sleek, detailed figures have captured the imagination of fans, who are eager to add them to their collections.

Clone Force 99 Brought to Life

The Bad Batch, also known as Clone Force 99, has endeared itself to audiences with its unique cast of characters, each possessing exceptional abilities that set them apart from their clone counterparts. Sideshow Collectibles has meticulously recreated these characters in the form of sixth scale figures, complete with a range of accessories that reflect their distinct personalities and skills.

The lineup includes Hunter, the leader of the group, and his uncanny ability to track down his targets. His figure comes with a variety of accessories, such as different head sculpts, hands, and weapon and armor accessories.

Wrecker, the team's strongman, is also part of the collection. His figure boasts impressive detail, capturing his powerful physique and intimidating presence. Like Hunter, Wrecker's figure includes multiple head sculpts, hands, and weapon and armor accessories.

Tech, the group's intelligence specialist, is another highlight of the collection. His figure features intricate details that showcase his technical prowess. The Tech figure comes with a range of accessories, including various hands, weapon and armor accessories, and a holoreader.

Echo, the former ARC trooper turned Bad Batch member, is also represented in the line. His figure is a testament to his unique background and abilities, with accessories including different head sculpts, hands, and weapon and armor accessories.

Lastly, Crosshair, the group's sharpshooter, rounds out the collection. His figure is as meticulous and precise as the character himself, featuring various head sculpts, hands, and weapon and armor accessories.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing for the sixth scale figures varies, with Hunter, Wrecker, and Echo available for purchase at $255, $275, and $275, respectively. Tech is currently available for preorder at $255, while Crosshair is waitlisted, with pricing to be announced at a later date.

A Must-Have for Star Wars Fans

As the third season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch prepares to air on Disney+ on February 21, fans are eager to get their hands on these stunning sixth scale figures from Sideshow Collectibles. With their intricate details, impressive accessories, and faithful representation of the characters, these figures are a must-have for any Star Wars enthusiast.

Don't miss your chance to bring home your favorite members of Clone Force 99 and relive the thrilling adventures of The Bad Batch. Visit Sideshow Collectibles' website to purchase or preorder your figures today.