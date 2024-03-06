Showee Wins at 4YFN 2024: Revolutionizing Accessibility with Smart Showers for the Disabled

At the intersection of innovation and social impact, Showee, a Catalan startup, is making waves in the tech community for its revolutionary approach to enhancing accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Recently awarded the first prize at the Spanish Red Cross' Humanitarian Technology Awards during the 4YFN 2024 event at Mobile World Congress, Showee's smart shower system is designed to provide a safer, more autonomous bathing experience for people with physical and intellectual challenges.

Advertisment

Empowering Through Technology

Showee's smart shower stands out not only for its technical ingenuity but for the profound social impact it aims to achieve. With features like a height-adjustable structure and a user-friendly smart touchscreen, it offers users guidance through every step of the showering process, making what was once a potentially stressful experience into a relaxing and liberating one. The company's focus on accommodating various levels of autonomy not only enhances privacy and safety for users but also supports caretakers by allowing them to monitor and control the shower remotely via a mobile app.

Innovation Rooted in Personal Experience

Advertisment

CEO Èric Güell's personal connection to the project—inspired by the needs of his own family—underscores Showee's commitment to addressing real-world challenges. Since its inception in 2017, Showee has navigated the complexities of bringing hardware innovations to market, from securing a manufacturing partner to focusing on B2B sales to ensure its viability. Despite the challenges, Showee's dedication to creating an inclusive solution that can also contribute to water savings—especially crucial in drought-prone regions like Catalonia—demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to both social responsibility and environmental sustainability.

Looking to the Future

As Showee prepares to launch a new version of its shower in April 2024, the startup is exploring ways to make its technology more accessible to a broader audience, including potential B2C markets. By considering options such as cost reduction through modular design and offering flexible payment plans, Showee is poised to expand its impact. The enthusiastic reception at MWC and the sell-out of its current shower units signal a growing recognition of the importance of accessibility in technology, paving the way for Showee to bring its innovative solution to more homes and facilities worldwide.

As the world becomes increasingly aware of the need for inclusive technology, startups like Showee play a crucial role in driving change. By focusing on the intersection of innovation and social impact, Showee is not just developing a product; it's championing a movement towards a more accessible and empathetic world.