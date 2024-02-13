Shorty 4 Series: Compact Rackmount Servers Revolutionizing Naval Data Processing

General Micro Systems (GMS) unveils the 'Shorty 4' series of 1U and 2U rackmount servers, engineered for space-constrained naval applications on U.S. Navy vessels. These compact powerhouses, brimming with cutting-edge technology, are set to transform data processing and storage on various naval platforms.

Advertisment

The Era of Compact Computing

February 13, 2024 - GMS launches the Shorty 4 series, a breakthrough in compact computing designed specifically for the U.S. Navy. These servers, despite their diminutive size, pack a potent technological punch.

The Shorty 4 series, available in 1U and 2U models, is built around Intel's 4th generation Scalable Xeon CPUs, PCIe Gen5, and DDR5 ECC memory. This combination guarantees superior performance and reliability, even in the most demanding naval environments.

Advertisment

Rugged Design Meets Flexibility

The Shorty 4 servers showcase GMS' RuggedDNA methodology, which enhances their shock and vibration resistance. This design ensures they can withstand the rigors of naval operations, making them ideal for surface combatants, sub-surface vessels, fast boats, UAS drones, and manned naval aircraft.

Designed with spatial limitations in mind, these servers offer a 16-inch deep frame suitable for table-top, equipment tray, and vertical setups. The 2U version boasts additional expansion slots and support for GPGPU AI/vector accelerators, catering to data-intensive tasks.

Advertisment

Power and Efficiency

Both models come equipped with dual CPU sockets, DDR5 ECC memory, and flexible external storage options. They also feature PCIe Gen 5 busses, providing superior data transfer speeds.

The servers' dual-redundant power supplies and efficient front-to-back cooling systems ensure continuous operation, even in extreme conditions. This combination of power and efficiency makes the Shorty 4 series a game-changer in naval data processing and storage.

As we stand on the brink of a new era in naval technology, the Shorty 4 servers promise to redefine the boundaries of what's possible in compact computing. They embody the spirit of innovation and resilience that drives the U.S. Navy forward, proving that sometimes, the smallest packages hold the greatest power.

General Micro Systems has once again demonstrated its commitment to delivering high-performance, reliable technology solutions for the most challenging environments.