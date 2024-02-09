Shopify Options Trading Activity Surges with Bullish Outlook

In a noteworthy development, Shopify (SHOP) has recently witnessed remarkable options trading activity, as observed by Benzinga's options scanner. The scanner detected a total of 26 unusual options trades for Shopify, signaling a deviation from standard trading patterns.

Predominantly Bullish Sentiment

The sentiment among these trades is largely bullish, with 65% of the activity being calls and 34% puts. This suggests that investors are optimistic about the stock's future performance.

The trades involve 3 puts worth $118,371 and 23 calls worth $1,372,842. The target price range set by these investors is between $65.0 and $120.0 for the next three months.

Liquidity and Volume Trends

In terms of liquidity, the average open interest for Shopify options is 3169.4, with a total volume of 14,875.00. The data reveals a trend in volume and open interest for options within the $65.0 to $120.0 strike price range over the past 30 days.

Shopify's Current Market Position

Shopify, known for its e-commerce platform catering to small and medium-sized businesses, is currently trading at $90.0 with a volume of 3,189,922, indicating a 2.42% increase. The stock's RSI suggests it might be approaching overbought territory, and an earnings release is expected in 4 days.

Options trading offers higher profit potential but also comes with increased risks. Traders are advised to educate themselves continually, adjust strategies, use various indicators, and stay updated on market trends.

As of today, February 9, 2024, at 15:55:03.503630, the data underscores a significant shift in Shopify's options trading activity, reflecting a bullish outlook among investors. However, traders should remain vigilant and informed given the inherent risks associated with options trading.