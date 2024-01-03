en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bulgaria

Shelly Group Announces Gen3 IoT Devices at CES 2024

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
Shelly Group Announces Gen3 IoT Devices at CES 2024

Shelly Group AD, the Bulgarian provider of smart building solutions, announced the launch of their Gen3 series of IoT devices at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The new products, designed to enhance smart home and business automation, include a proprietary chip with 8MB of memory, significantly improving performance and efficiency. The Gen3 series introduces ‘virtual components’, allowing users to manage and control third-party devices within the Shelly Smart Control app, creating a unified system regardless of brand.

Enhanced Capabilities and User Experience

Additionally, the Gen3 devices are engineered to be upgradable to Matter, a standard that ensures secure connectivity. Shelly Group Co-CEOs highlighted the enhanced capabilities and user experience provided by the Gen3 products. They also noted the company’s strong financial performance, with revenue exceeding EUR 200 million in 2023 and targets of an EBIT over EUR 50 million by 2026.

Product Showcase at CES 2024

At CES 2024, Shelly Group showcased over 10 products, including the Shelly H&T Gen3 smart sensor and the space-efficient Shelly Mini Gen3 Series. They also introduced the Shelly Qubino Wave Plug US for the American market, a Z-wave compatible device for remote control of various appliances.

Shelly Group’s Global Presence

Shelly Group has sold over 10 million devices and operates in over 100 markets. The company maintains offices in the USA, Bulgaria, Germany, Slovenia, and China, and is listed on the Bulgarian and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. The launch of the Gen3 series is expected to further enhance Shelly Group’s position in the global smart building solutions market.

0
Bulgaria Business Tech
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bulgaria's Energy Landscape: Downturn in Power Production, Rise of Renewables

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bravo Property Fund Announces Partial Bond Repayment Amid Euro Zone Yield Fluctuations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Three Seas Initiative: Steering Economic Convergence in the EU

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bulgaria's Refugee Centers Strain Under Rising Influx, Calls for Expanded Capacity

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bulgaria's NRA Implements Mandatory Declaration System for High Fiscal ...
@Bulgaria · 5 hours
Bulgaria's NRA Implements Mandatory Declaration System for High Fiscal ...
heart comment 0
Vazrazhdane Leader Kostadin Kostadinov Criticizes Dublin Regulation, Warns about New Migration Pact

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Vazrazhdane Leader Kostadin Kostadinov Criticizes Dublin Regulation, Warns about New Migration Pact
Sofia Braces for Potential Waste Crisis: Mayor Orders Internal Audit

By Rizwan Shah

Sofia Braces for Potential Waste Crisis: Mayor Orders Internal Audit
Bulgarian Stock Market Rings in New Year with Mixed Results

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bulgarian Stock Market Rings in New Year with Mixed Results
Monoceros Ltd Acquires 24% Stake in Bulgartabac Holding

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Monoceros Ltd Acquires 24% Stake in Bulgartabac Holding
Latest Headlines
World News
Alcyone Therapeutics Pioneers New Treatment Pathway with ThecaFlex Implantation in SMA Patients
21 seconds
Alcyone Therapeutics Pioneers New Treatment Pathway with ThecaFlex Implantation in SMA Patients
West Feliciana High School EMR Students Learn through Practical Lessons
50 seconds
West Feliciana High School EMR Students Learn through Practical Lessons
Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
53 seconds
Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
SpineX Inc.'s SCiP Therapy Shows Significant Promise in Cerebral Palsy Treatment
54 seconds
SpineX Inc.'s SCiP Therapy Shows Significant Promise in Cerebral Palsy Treatment
Breakthrough Research: p53 Mutations Reprogram Fat Cells, Influencing Breast Cancer Progression
1 min
Breakthrough Research: p53 Mutations Reprogram Fat Cells, Influencing Breast Cancer Progression
Oakland's Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political Tensions
1 min
Oakland's Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political Tensions
Timberwolves Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Clash with Pelicans
1 min
Timberwolves Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Clash with Pelicans
The Rising Stars of Gluten-Free: Oats, Quinoa, Chickpeas, and More
2 mins
The Rising Stars of Gluten-Free: Oats, Quinoa, Chickpeas, and More
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
2 mins
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
21 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
36 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app