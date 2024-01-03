Shelly Group Announces Gen3 IoT Devices at CES 2024

Shelly Group AD, the Bulgarian provider of smart building solutions, announced the launch of their Gen3 series of IoT devices at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The new products, designed to enhance smart home and business automation, include a proprietary chip with 8MB of memory, significantly improving performance and efficiency. The Gen3 series introduces ‘virtual components’, allowing users to manage and control third-party devices within the Shelly Smart Control app, creating a unified system regardless of brand.

Enhanced Capabilities and User Experience

Additionally, the Gen3 devices are engineered to be upgradable to Matter, a standard that ensures secure connectivity. Shelly Group Co-CEOs highlighted the enhanced capabilities and user experience provided by the Gen3 products. They also noted the company’s strong financial performance, with revenue exceeding EUR 200 million in 2023 and targets of an EBIT over EUR 50 million by 2026.

Product Showcase at CES 2024

At CES 2024, Shelly Group showcased over 10 products, including the Shelly H&T Gen3 smart sensor and the space-efficient Shelly Mini Gen3 Series. They also introduced the Shelly Qubino Wave Plug US for the American market, a Z-wave compatible device for remote control of various appliances.

Shelly Group’s Global Presence

Shelly Group has sold over 10 million devices and operates in over 100 markets. The company maintains offices in the USA, Bulgaria, Germany, Slovenia, and China, and is listed on the Bulgarian and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. The launch of the Gen3 series is expected to further enhance Shelly Group’s position in the global smart building solutions market.