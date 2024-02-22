Shell Enhances Seismic Data Access with PGS Partnership, Boosting Energy Exploration and CO2 Storage Efforts

In a world where the balance between energy exploration and environmental consciousness has never been more scrutinized, the recent partnership between Shell and PGS (Petroleum Geo-Services) symbolizes a significant stride towards efficient and sustainable energy solutions. This collaboration, through a 'Data OnDemand' agreement, not only underscores the evolving landscape of the energy sector but also highlights the innovative approaches being adopted to navigate its complexities.

Revolutionizing Seismic Data Accessibility

The agreement between Shell and PGS, a continuation of their 2022 partnership, is a testament to the growing importance of data in shaping the future of energy exploration. PGS's cloud-based digital asset management service, designed specifically for seismic data, offers Shell's exploration teams unparalleled access to critical data, enabling faster and more informed decision-making processes. By leveraging this advanced technology, Shell aims to accelerate its workflows significantly, thereby enhancing its exploration efficiency and reducing time to discovery.

A Glimpse into the Future: The SNS Vision Project

Among the most promising aspects of this partnership is the extension of access to data from PGS's SNS Vision project. This initiative focuses on the Southern North Sea gas province, with a particular emphasis on evaluating exploration potential and CO2 storage opportunities. The project targets the Triassic Bunter sand formation and near-field exploration areas, covering both open exploration acreage and regions with Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) licenses. Through the application of modern depth imaging reprocessing techniques, including broadband processing and full waveform inversion (FWI), the SNS Vision project has achieved improved resolution across nearly 12,000 square kilometers. This enhanced imaging capability is crucial for understanding complex geology and salt tectonics, making it a cornerstone in the quest for sustainable energy solutions.

Implications for the Energy Sector and Beyond

The collaboration between Shell and PGS, particularly through the Data OnDemand agreement and the SNS Vision project, is not just a win for these companies but also represents a significant advancement for the energy sector at large. By facilitating accelerated access to seismic data, this partnership paves the way for more efficient exploration activities, potentially leading to the discovery of new energy resources and viable CO2 storage sites. Moreover, it exemplifies the industry's commitment to leveraging technology for sustainable development, aligning with broader environmental goals and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 14 - Life below water. As the industry continues to evolve, such partnerships will be crucial in ensuring that energy exploration and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.