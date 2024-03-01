Shawn Layden Joins Readygg, Champions Web3 Gaming With $4M Funding Boost

Shawn Layden, the former chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, has taken on a new role as adviser at Readygg, marking a significant shift in his stance towards Web3 gaming. Readygg, a company at the forefront of the Web3 gaming revolution, has successfully raised $4 million in funding, with Layden's appointment highlighting the growing acceptance and potential of blockchain in the gaming industry. This move signifies a major endorsement for Web3 gaming, as Layden's extensive experience and influence in the traditional gaming sector brings valuable insight and credibility to Readygg's innovative approach towards ownership gaming.

Advertisment

Growing Ecosystem and Strategic Partnerships

Readygg's collaboration with Aptos Labs and other key partners signifies an expanding ecosystem that promises to bring more gamers into the Web3 fold. With over 20 Web2 publishers on board and a monthly active user base of 200 million, the company is poised to transition a significant portion of traditional gamers to blockchain-enabled games. The recent funding round, supported by prominent investors like NeoTokyo and Delphi Digital, will fuel Readygg's mission to mainstream ownership gaming, a concept that rewards players for their gaming achievements and time invested.

Ownership Gaming: A New Paradigm

Advertisment

At the heart of Readygg's strategy is the concept of ownership gaming, powered by Web3 technologies. This model has already shown promise with titles like Runestone Keeper, enhancing player engagement and retention. Ownership gaming addresses the rising costs of game development and user acquisition by offering developers alternative monetization channels and giving players the ability to own and trade game assets. This approach not only benefits the gaming community but also opens up new avenues for creativity and innovation in game development.

Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Despite the potential hurdles of integrating Web3 into mainstream gaming, including compliance with app store policies and ensuring a seamless user experience, Readygg is making strides in overcoming these obstacles. The company's innovative solutions, such as in-game wallet integration and adherence to app store transaction requirements, demonstrate a commitment to making Web3 gaming accessible and enjoyable. With Shawn Layden's guidance, Readygg is well-positioned to bridge the gap between traditional gaming and the new era of ownership gaming, fostering a community-centric ecosystem where players and developers alike can thrive.

As Web3 gaming continues to evolve, the collaboration between seasoned industry leaders like Shawn Layden and pioneering companies like Readygg signals a transformative period for the gaming industry. This partnership not only validates the potential of blockchain technology in creating a more equitable and engaging gaming experience but also sets the stage for significant growth and innovation in the years to come. With the backing of influential investors and a clear vision for the future of gaming, Readygg's journey towards mainstreaming ownership gaming could redefine the way we play, share, and interact with digital worlds.