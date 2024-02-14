Share Your Pandemic Love Stories with GeoStories' AR App this Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, GeoStories, a trailblazing tech startup founded by women in Yorkshire, invites you to share your pandemic love stories through their groundbreaking augmented reality storytelling app. Funded by Arts Council England, the app offers a platform for users to submit their heartfelt tales using various mediums, such as written submissions, voice notes, videos, or pictures.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

As the world grapples with the ongoing pandemic, stories of love and resilience have emerged as beacons of hope. GeoStories' innovative app provides a unique space for people to share their experiences of love during these unprecedented times. The 'Love in a Pandemic' project invites users to submit their stories, which will be accessible through the app using GPS location technology, creating an immersive and powerful storytelling experience.

A Journey Through History

GeoStories' commitment to preserving and sharing stories of love, loss, and survival extends beyond the present day. The app features two new stories set in Eyam in 1665, during the time of the Great Plague. 'The Great Mortality' and 'A Love Apart' offer a glimpse into the lives of those who lived through one of the most catastrophic events in history, exploring themes that resonate with our current times.

Exhibition at Eyam Church

Selected stories from the 'Love in a Pandemic' project and the historical tales of 'The Great Mortality' and 'A Love Apart' will be showcased at an exhibition at Eyam Church. This collaboration between GeoStories and the church aims to celebrate the enduring power of love and human connection, even in the face of adversity.

Submissions for the 'Love in a Pandemic' project are open until February 20th, with stories going live on the app from March 23rd. The GeoStories app is available for free download, offering a captivating audio-visual experience that combines compelling audio dramas with screen-based content and augmented reality.

By sharing stories of love during the pandemic, GeoStories hopes to create a lasting digital archive that captures the resilience and strength of human connection in the face of unprecedented challenges. As we navigate these trying times, the power of storytelling has never been more crucial in reminding us of our shared humanity and the enduring capacity for love.

