en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Shanghai’s Industrial Revolution: A Leap Towards Smart Manufacturing

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:10 am EST
Shanghai’s Industrial Revolution: A Leap Towards Smart Manufacturing

Shanghai, the bustling metropolis known for its towering skyscrapers and vibrant economy, is set to redefine its industrial landscape by establishing 70 new smart factories within the year. This initiative is part of the city’s ambitious plan to advance digital transformation and industrial upgrading, aligning itself with the national strategy for smart manufacturing. The city’s dedicated approach towards this industrial shift is clear, with the goal of having 200 smart factories by 2025.

The Shanghai Format

The city’s vision is not just limited to the quantity. Officials are striving to establish the ‘Shanghai Format’ for smart manufacturing, setting a local standard that could potentially influence the global industry. This standardization is expected to push the boundaries of productivity, operational costs, and energy efficiency, the benefits of which have already been reflected in the existing smart factories. Reports indicate productivity gains of more than 50%, reductions in operational costs by over 30%, and a significant 13.8% decrease in energy consumption per unit of added value.

Collaborative Approach towards Smart Manufacturing

To support this massive shift, a partnership group for smart manufacturing has been formed, consisting of major industry players such as Shanghai Electric, China Mobile’s Shanghai office, and the Bank of Shanghai. This collaboration aims to combine financial, technological, and other resources, demonstrating the city’s commitment to fostering innovation and growth in smart manufacturing.

Robot Density: A Measure of Industrial Evolution

Shanghai’s robot density is a testament to the city’s progressive industrial landscape. With 383 robots per 10,000 people, the city is one of the global leaders in this area. An additional 10,000 robots are expected to be employed, further enhancing the city’s robot density. These figures are indicative of the city’s commitment to integrating technology and human resources, driving industrial growth.

The advanced automotive sector, featuring prominent companies such as SAIC, GM, and Tesla, serves as an exemplary model of the ‘Shanghai Format’. With Tesla planning to expand its EV capacity in Shanghai, subject to China’s regulatory approval, the city’s smart manufacturing landscape is poised for significant growth and innovation.

0
China Tech
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China's KE Holdings: Navigating Through Market Volatility

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Yingge Dance: A Half-Century Legacy of Chen Laifa

By BNN Correspondents

Unity in Diversity: A Ugandan Student's Ceramic Journey in China

By Rizwan Shah

TME and UMG Renew Strategic Licensing Agreement: A New Chapter in Music Collaboration

By Aqsa Younas Rana

'The Greeks: From Agamemnon to Alexander the Great': A Grand Exhibitio ...
@China · 4 mins
'The Greeks: From Agamemnon to Alexander the Great': A Grand Exhibitio ...
heart comment 0
Fenhe River: A Testament to Shanxi’s Successful Environmental Protection Measures

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fenhe River: A Testament to Shanxi's Successful Environmental Protection Measures
Child Steps in for Deceased Father: A Tale of Love and Commitment Across Continents

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Child Steps in for Deceased Father: A Tale of Love and Commitment Across Continents
China Advocates International Cooperation to Safeguard Global Growth

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Advocates International Cooperation to Safeguard Global Growth
ZTE Ends Support for Set-Top Box Model, Paves Way for Advanced Units

By Aqsa Younas Rana

ZTE Ends Support for Set-Top Box Model, Paves Way for Advanced Units
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
13 seconds
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
13 seconds
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
26 seconds
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
34 seconds
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
Canada's Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
38 seconds
Canada's Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
Concordia Stingers Hockey Team's Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory
47 seconds
Concordia Stingers Hockey Team's Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory
Yukon Communities Association Pushes for Property Tax Increase
1 min
Yukon Communities Association Pushes for Property Tax Increase
Trinidad and Tobago Mourns Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday
1 min
Trinidad and Tobago Mourns Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday
Ireland's Mid-West Conference: Shaping the Future of Healthcare
1 min
Ireland's Mid-West Conference: Shaping the Future of Healthcare
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app