Shaking Up Mixology: The Automated Cocktail Maker

Automation is seeping into every corner of our lives, and it seems that even the art of mixology isn’t immune. An ambitious project is currently underway to create an automated cocktail maker, a blend of technology and taste that proposes to revolutionize home entertainment. At the heart of this innovative machine lies an Arduino microcontroller, a tool known for its versatility and adaptability, controlling an array of sensors and actuators that promise a fully customizable drinks experience.

Into the Mechanics of the Cocktail Maker

As the project enters its prototyping phase, the team behind the automated cocktail maker has received half of the necessary components. These include six peristaltic pumps, a power supply, and a micro SD card. The peristaltic pumps, an essential element for dispensing liquids, have been tested and confirmed to operate efficiently at a maximum of 5A with 12V. This technical prowess translates into an impressive average flow rate of 72.2 ml/min, ensuring the precision and speed of the cocktail making process.

Design Enhancements for Stability

Prototype 5 of the automated cocktail maker reveals significant improvements in its design, focused on augmenting the stability of the base structure. The team has introduced three transverse columns beneath the main base and additional supports for added rigidity. These structural enhancements not only make the machine more robust but also provide space for efficient cable management, ensuring the smooth operation of the system.

From Mechanical Sculpture to Automated Mixologist

The idea of automated drink dispensers brings to mind Benjamin Cowden’s mechanical sculpture, The Peristaltic Shot. This ingenious creation, ensconced in a sleek black metal body with golden detailing, features a peristaltic pump that dispenses the perfect measure for a single shot. With a wooden base lending it a vintage appeal, this machine serves as both a practical dispenser and an authentic industrial centerpiece for a home bar. Now, with the advent of the Arduino-controlled cocktail maker, this concept is poised to take a quantum leap into the future.