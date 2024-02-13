Seville's Green Hydrogen Revolution: H-Tec Systems and SailH2 Partner for Hub La Isla H2 Project

A new dawn is breaking in Seville, Spain, as H-Tec Systems, a German electrolyzer manufacturer, announces its partnership with SailH2 for the Hub La Isla H2 green hydrogen pilot project. The collaboration will see the production of up to 136 tons of green hydrogen per year, harnessing the power of a nearby 1.5 MW solar photovoltaic plant.

Advertisment

Pioneers in Green Hydrogen: H-Tec Systems and SailH2

H-Tec Systems, a leader in the field of electrolysis technology, has been entrusted with supplying its 1-MW PEM ME450 electrolyzer device for this ambitious project. The electrolyzer, known for its reliable performance and cutting-edge technology, will be a vital component in the pilot center's production and distribution of green hydrogen.

The Hub La Isla H2 Project: A Beacon of Sustainable Innovation

Advertisment

With an investment of EUR 25 million, SailH2, a green hydrogen EPC specialist, is spearheading the construction of the Hub La Isla H2 pilot center. The project aims to explore various applications for green hydrogen, including fueling vehicles and decarbonizing industrial production processes.

Industrial Park La Isla, Dos Hermanas, Seville, Spain

Advertisment

Third quarter of 2024

Phase 1: Lighting the Way for Green Hydrogen

Advertisment

In its initial phase, the Hub La Isla H2 project will generate up to 136 tons of green hydrogen annually. This will be achieved through the ME450 electrolyzer, which will be connected to the solar plant. The green hydrogen produced will be used to fuel light and heavy vehicles, as well as forklift trucks, significantly reducing CO2 emissions in the area.

Phase 2: Expanding Horizons

Following the success of phase 1, plans are already underway for phase 2 of the project. This phase will consider an electrolysis capacity of 5 MW, aiming to produce and distribute 680 tons of hydrogen. This expansion will further contribute to the local industrial decarbonization efforts, positioning Seville as a hub for green hydrogen innovation.

Advertisment

A Greener Tomorrow: The Impact of the Hub La Isla H2 Project

The Hub La Isla H2 project is expected to reduce over 3,500 tons of CO2 emissions in the area, making a significant contribution to the region's environmental efforts. By embracing green hydrogen technology, Seville is not only investing in a cleaner future but also paving the way for a new era of sustainable industrial growth.

As H-Tec Systems and SailH2 embark on this groundbreaking journey, they are setting a powerful example for the world. The Hub La Isla H2 project serves as a testament to the potential of green hydrogen and the transformative power of innovative partnerships. In the race towards a greener tomorrow, Seville is leading the charge.