Sevastopol Leaps into the Digital Future with $7.4M AT&T Partnership

In a significant stride towards digital advancement, the Town of Sevastopol has partnered with AT&T for a $7.4 million project to expand high-speed internet services. The initiative, announced on February 12, 2024, aims to benefit over 2,000 customers in the town.

Advertisment

Sevastopol's Leap into the Digital Future

With an impressive network of over 1.2 million strand-miles of fiber optics in Wisconsin, AT&T is set to bring its cutting-edge technology to Sevastopol. This public-private venture will see the deployment of AT&T Fiber, providing both residential and business addresses with access to superfast internet.

Unprecedented Speeds: A New Era for Sevastopol

Advertisment

Sevastopol Town Chair Dan Woelfel underscored the importance of fast connectivity in today's digital age. In line with this, the project promises to deliver internet speeds of up to 5-Gig, with symmetrical upload and download speeds.

This technological leap will not only enhance the quality of life for residents but also foster economic growth by attracting new businesses to the area. The high-speed broadband service is expected to revolutionize the way Sevastopol's citizens work, learn, and play online.

Timeline and Availability

Advertisment

Following extensive planning and engineering work, the network buildout is anticipated to be complete within 2 years. The initial phase of this work is scheduled to commence in Q1 2024.

Residents and businesses eager to reap the benefits of this new service can sign up for availability notifications at att.com/notifyme.

In addition to Sevastopol, AT&T is also working with the Town of Egg Harbor on a similar project, further demonstrating its commitment to bridging the digital divide across Wisconsin.

As we move forward, the implications of today's news extend far beyond the immediate. This partnership between Sevastopol and AT&T represents a significant step towards shaping tomorrow's connected world.