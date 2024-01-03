en English
Aviation

SES AI Targets Urban Air Mobility Market with Lithium-Metal Cells

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
SES AI Targets Urban Air Mobility Market with Lithium-Metal Cells

SES AI, the innovative US-based battery startup, is turning its attention towards the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market, intending to revolutionize it with specially designed lithium-metal cells. This strategic endeavor is not just targeting drones but also aims to supply batteries for full-sized crewed aircraft in the long run.

Lithium-Metal: The Power Behind UAM

The choice of lithium-metal technology is a strategic one, determined by its superior weight-to-power ratio. This advantage is paramount in aviation, where reductions in weight can significantly boost performance. SES AI, specializing in lithium-metal battery cells in both large format and prismatic form factors, believes that the UAM market is an ideal application for their technology. The market, characterized by vehicles such as air taxis and other urban air transport forms, requires significant weight reduction, making lithium-metal cells a promising solution.

SES AI’s Vision for the Future of Urban Air Mobility

Urban Air Mobility is gaining momentum worldwide with the successful debut of commercial flight demonstrations of pilotless passenger carrying aerial vehicles in Guangzhou and Hefei by EHang Holdings Limited, a global urban air mobility technology platform company. Other companies, such as UrbanX Air, a subsidiary of Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc, and Eve Air Mobility, are also planning to introduce UAM to Miami with electric commuter flights spread across South Florida. Recognizing this trend, SES AI’s aspiration to penetrate the UAM market is a timely and strategic move.

SES AI’s Contribution Highlighted in AWIN’s Advanced Air Mobility Report

The company’s determined efforts to penetrate the UAM market have been acknowledged in the Advanced Air Mobility Report by Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN), a renowned source of aviation intelligence. The report, accessible to AWIN Premium members, includes SES AI’s approach as a significant development in the UAM sector, affirming their place in the evolving air transport community.

As SES AI continues its pursuit to revolutionize urban air mobility, its lithium-metal cells are set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of air transport. Their innovative approach, highlighted by the advantageous weight-to-power ratio of lithium-metal technology, holds the potential to transform the UAM sector, ushering in a new era of efficient and sustainable air travel.

Aviation Tech United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

