SERMATEC Earns Spot on BNEF Tier 1 List, Cementing Its Status as Leading Energy Storage Innovator

Shanghai Sermatec Energy Technology Co., Ltd. ("SERMATEC"), a premier digital intelligence operator in the energy sector, has recently been recognized by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) as a Tier 1 energy storage manufacturer for Q1 2024 and has also secured the 6th position among the top 10 integrators according to S&P Global Markit in 2023. This accolade underscores SERMATEC's dedication to fostering a sustainable and low-carbon future through its innovative energy storage solutions.

Mapping Greater Success with Innovation and Robust Growth

SERMATEC's inclusion in the Tier-1 list and its top global rankings highlight the company's strengths and competitive edge in the energy storage industry. Boasting nearly 5GWh of delivered projects worldwide, SERMATEC has extended its reach across various markets, including Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Its success in completing over 10 100MWh energy storage projects in China and earning CE certification from TÃV for multiple systems illustrates its commitment to quality and innovation.

Sustainable Development Empowered by Digital and Intelligent Solutions

As a leader in the energy sector, SERMATEC is committed to a strategy of green, sustainable development. It is actively contributing to the global energy conservation and transformation by venturing into the energy operation sector. This move aims to support the operation, maintenance, and management of new energy assets, providing digital and intelligent products and solutions to enhance customer revenue across power trading platforms.

Expanding Global Footprint and Fostering Industry Connections

In 2024, SERMATEC plans to further its global expansion and increase its influence in the international market. Its participation in major energy exhibitions around the world, including Intersolar Europe and RE+ in the US, demonstrates its commitment to connecting with customers and industry experts. Additionally, the opening of its European office later this year symbolizes SERMATEC's dedication to fostering meaningful partnerships and exchanges within the energy sector.

As SERMATEC continues to pave the way for a cleaner and more sustainable energy future, its achievements not only reflect its own growth but also contribute to the global shift towards renewable energy sources and technologies. The recognition by BNEF and S&P Global Markit not only validates SERMATEC's efforts but also highlights the importance of innovation and sustainability in driving the future of energy storage and management.