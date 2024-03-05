Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 4 Review: Premium Price, Clunky Design

Sennheiser's latest release, the Momentum True Wireless 4, was unveiled at CES, drawing attention with its $300 price tag and premium-looking case and buds. Despite its high-quality sound, the design's bulkiness and the underwhelming Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) performance have raised questions about its value compared to the competition.

Design and Comfort: A Step Back?

At 1.4 inches thick and weighing 72.4 grams, the charging case of the Momentum True Wireless 4 is notably bulkier than its competitors, such as the Apple AirPods Pro 2. This bulkiness translates to the earbuds themselves, making them less than ideal for those seeking lightweight, inconspicuous tech. Despite their premium metallic aesthetics, the earbuds' clunky design and the case's propensity to create an unsightly bulge in one's pocket have been points of contention among users. The design not only affects the product's portability but also its wearability, with users reporting ear fatigue after less than an hour of use.

Sound Quality and Features: Hits and Misses

The Momentum True Wireless 4 shines in sound quality, handling both low-end and high-end frequencies with commendable clarity and detail. However, its ANC performance doesn't stand up to the competition, struggling to fully cancel out ambient noise. Comparatively, other flagship earbuds in the same price range offer more effective noise cancellation. Additionally, while the earbuds support Qi wireless charging and boast a 30-hour battery life, competitors like Master and Dynamic's MW09 and Sony's WF-1000XM5s offer longer battery life and better ANC, respectively. The call quality is decent, with muted background noises, but doesn't necessarily stand out in the crowded market of premium wireless earbuds.

Value Proposition: Weighing the Options

With a steep price of $300, the Momentum True Wireless 4 faces stiff competition from other high-end earbuds that offer better ANC, more stylish designs, and longer battery life. While Sennheiser's latest earbuds deliver in terms of sound quality, they fall short in areas that are increasingly important to consumers, such as design, comfort, and ANC performance. This raises questions about their overall value proposition, especially when there are alternatives that excel in the very areas where the Momentum True Wireless 4 underperforms.

As consumers continue to demand more from their personal audio devices, Sennheiser's latest offering serves as a reminder that even established brands must continuously innovate and address consumer preferences to stay relevant. While the Momentum True Wireless 4 may appeal to Sennheiser loyalists and those prioritizing sound quality above all else, potential buyers might find better-suited options among the competition.