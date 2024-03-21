Semicon China 2023: Domestic Chip Firms Shine as US Rivals Withdraw Amid Tech Tensions

At this week's Semicon China, one of the nation's most significant semiconductor industry events, domestic chip tool companies are capturing the spotlight, thanks to the conspicuous absence of their US counterparts. This development comes amidst escalating tech tensions between the US and China, with major US chip equipment firms like Lam Research and Applied Materials opting for sponsorship roles without a physical presence. In contrast, KLA stands as the sole big US tool company attending both as an exhibitor and sponsor.

Escalating US-China Tech War

The ongoing US-China tech war has cast a long shadow over the semiconductor industry, influencing global trade relations and tech advancements. Amidst this backdrop, China's stringent efforts to boost local chip production for legacy applications are noteworthy. Despite facing hurdles due to US export controls, which restrict access to advanced chips including Nvidia's H100 and A100 GPUs, China is making significant strides in enhancing domestic output for automotive and home appliance sectors. Meanwhile, Japanese companies like Tokyo Electron and Canon Optical, alongside other international players, are actively participating, filling the void left by American and Dutch firms.

Chinese Firms Rising to the Challenge

Chinese semiconductor equipment manufacturers, notably Naura Technology Group and Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC), are drawing significant attention at the event. AMEC, in particular, reported a sales increase of over 30% in 2023, driven by robust demand from mainland fabs. The company's ambitious goal to replace up to 80% of restricted imported parts with domestic alternatives by the end of last year, aiming for 100% by 2024, underscores the Chinese semiconductor industry's resilience and determination to achieve self-reliance amidst international pressures.

Implications and Future Outlook

The dynamics observed at Semicon China 2023 reflect the broader challenges and opportunities within the global semiconductor landscape, marred by geopolitical tensions and competitive pressures. As China continues to advance its domestic semiconductor capabilities, the implications for global supply chains, technological innovations, and international trade relations remain significant. This evolving scenario not only highlights the resilience and adaptability of Chinese firms but also underscores the critical role of semiconductors in the ongoing US-China tech rivalry. With both nations vying for technological supremacy, the semiconductor industry remains a key battleground in this complex and ever-shifting war.