SEMA Garage Detroit Wins CARB Recognition, Boosting Automotive Emissions Testing Capabilities

In a landmark move for the automotive industry, SEMA Garage Detroit has been officially recognized by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) as an Independent Emissions Lab. This achievement not only marks a significant milestone for the facility but also heralds a new era of automotive exhaust emissions testing capabilities. Positioned to serve its members more efficiently, SEMA Garage Detroit's new status enables it to offer certification-level testing to ensure compliance with stringent emissions regulations nationwide.

A Milestone for Automotive Compliance

The recognition by CARB is more than a ceremonial accolade; it is a testament to SEMA Garage Detroit's dedication and expertise in regulatory processes and emissions testing. This facility, opened in 2022, now stands shoulder to shoulder with its counterpart in Diamond Bar, making it one of only 14 recognized Independent Vehicle Emissions Testing Labs in the United States. Specializing in aftermarket component development and certification, the Detroit facility is equipped to aid companies in navigating the complexities of the CARB Executive Order (EO) process as well as federal and state regulations. This is crucial for automotive companies aiming to ensure their products meet the high standards required for market entry across all 50 states.

Comprehensive Services for the Automotive Industry

With this accreditation, SEMA Garage Detroit offers an array of comprehensive services tailored to the automotive sector. Beyond emissions testing, the facility provides invaluable assistance with CARB application processes and grants access to advanced tools and equipment. One of its standout features is the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Center, showcasing SEMA's commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology. This recognition by CARB underscores SEMA's pivotal role in facilitating emissions compliance and regulatory approval for aftermarket products. It highlights the organization's achievement in securing over 700 CARB EOs for its members, a significant feat that underscores the importance of the new Certified-Emissions program.

Empowering Manufacturers with Certified-Emissions Program

The SEMA Certified-Emissions program plays a crucial role in supporting manufacturers by ensuring their products comply with the EPA's Tampering policy. This program is instrumental in enabling the sale of products in 49 states, excluding California, which has its own stringent standards. SEMA Garage Detroit's new capability to offer certification-level testing is a game-changer for manufacturers seeking to navigate the complex landscape of emissions regulations. By providing expert guidance and state-of-the-art testing facilities, SEMA empowers automotive companies to achieve compliance and bring their innovative products to market with confidence.

In conclusion, the official recognition of SEMA Garage Detroit as a CARB Independent Emissions Lab is a significant development for the automotive industry. It not only enhances SEMA's ability to serve its membership effectively but also reinforces the organization's commitment to environmental responsibility and regulatory compliance. As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, SEMA Garage Detroit stands at the forefront, ready to support the industry's journey towards cleaner, more sustainable transportation solutions.