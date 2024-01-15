Selfie Biometrics: The New Face of Digital Security

Selfie biometrics are changing the face of digital ID verification, authentication, and Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures across the UK and Europe. Leading the charge are companies such as Yoti, Daon, iDenfy, and FaceTec, each harnessing the transformative power of facial recognition technology to redefine security in a range of industries.

Yoti: Streamlining Rent Reporting

In the UK, Yoti's technology has been integrated with CreditLadder to enhance online rent reporting. This integration influences users' credit files, providing a streamlined and secure method for verifying age and identity on the Digital ID Connect app.

Daon: Bolstering Telecom Security

Daon, partnering with Telefónica Spain, offers a biometric face identification system that includes liveness detection and document authentication. This technology fortifies security against threats such as deepfake fraud, enhancing the reliability of sensitive operations for Movistar and O2 customers. Importantly, this solution adheres to GDPR and ISO privacy standards, maintaining a robust line of defence that respects user privacy.

iDenfy: Tackling Ticket Fraud

Standard de Liège, a Belgian football club, has formed a partnership with iDenfy to combat ticket fraud. Through document verification, the security for online ticket sales and venue access is significantly enhanced, providing fans with a safer purchasing experience.

Zengo: Challenging Hackers

The crypto wallet company Zengo has laid down the gauntlet to hackers, inviting them to penetrate their wallet, which is fortified by selfie biometrics and MPC cryptography. As a testament to their faith in their security measures, they have put up a prize of 10 bitcoins for anyone successful in breaching their defences.

As deepfake technology evolves, features such as two-level artifact detection and liveness checks are becoming necessary countermeasures against emergent risks like synthetic voice phishing, voice cloning, and fake identity generation. Despite these challenges, the demand for seamless and secure identification processes continues to propel this market forward, with a projected value of $42.1 billion by 2028.