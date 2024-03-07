Seikel Transforms Volkswagen Caddy, Ford Tourneo Connect into Off-Roaders with Special Package

For those navigating rugged terrains, all-wheel drive is often deemed essential. However, the Volkswagen Caddy's 4MOTION all-wheel drive system, despite its advantages, lacks the additional ground clearance necessary for certain off-road conditions. Identifying this gap, Seikel, a German aftermarket specialist, has developed a unique package that elevates the Volkswagen Caddy and Ford Tourneo Connect, transforming them into more capable off-roaders without the need for the 4MOTION system. This innovation is particularly significant given the long delivery times for the Volkswagen model equipped with 4MOTION, offering an alternative solution for those unwilling or unable to wait.

Seikel's Innovative Approach to Off-Roading

Seikel's package addresses the Volkswagen Caddy's limitation by increasing the vehicle's ride height by 20 millimeters through new springs and dampers on the front axle, and spacer plates at the rear. This modification allows both the Caddy and the Ford Tourneo Connect to accommodate larger, off-road specific tires, improving their capability on rough terrains. The package is compatible with various versions of the Caddy 4MOTION, including passenger variants and those designed for commercial use, as well as the front and all-wheel drive models.

Enhanced Protection for Rough Terrains

In addition to the increased ground clearance, Seikel offers an extra layer of durability with the "Desert Plus" skid plate. Crafted from a five-millimeter-thick aluminum sheet, this plate is designed to protect the vehicle's underbody from damage during off-road adventures, replacing the standard plastic skid plate. This addition is particularly beneficial for drivers who frequently navigate challenging terrains and wish to safeguard their vehicle's transmission and crankcase.

Cost Implications and Availability

While Seikel's off-road package presents a compelling solution for enhancing the Volkswagen Caddy and Ford Tourneo Connect's off-road capabilities, it comes with a significant price tag. The chassis modification package is priced at 1,047.20 Euros in Germany, with the skid plate adding an additional 1,059.10 Euros to the cost. Despite the expense, the investment allows owners to transform their vehicles into more versatile SUVs capable of handling a wider range of driving conditions more effectively.

The introduction of Seikel's off-road package represents a significant development for owners of the Volkswagen Caddy and Ford Tourneo Connect, particularly those seeking enhanced off-road performance without the long wait for a 4MOTION-equipped model. By increasing ground clearance and offering additional underbody protection, Seikel has provided a viable alternative that broadens the utility and appeal of these vehicles. As the demand for versatile, capable vehicles continues to grow, such aftermarket solutions play a crucial role in meeting the diverse needs of drivers worldwide.