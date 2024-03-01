Segway Revolutionizes Lawn Care with Navimow i Series Robotic Mower Launch

Segway, a trailblazer in personal transportation technology, has unveiled its latest innovation in lawn maintenance, the Navimow i Series. This new robotic lawn mower series promises to transform the way homeowners care for their lawns by offering a blend of advanced technology and user-friendly features. Available for purchase starting today, the Navimow i Series aims to make lawn care effortless, efficient, and precise.

Leading the Charge with Cutting-edge Technology

The Navimow i Series stands out with its industry-leading vision-enhanced RTK system, ensuring reliable and accurate positioning for a precision cut every time. This system, unique to Segway, combines a customized RTK chip with a 140° POV camera, allowing the mower to navigate complex lawn layouts with centimeter-level accuracy. Furthermore, the series introduces an innovative AI Assistant Mapping function, leveraging AI technology to optimize mapping accuracy and automate navigation across the working area.

Smart Features for Effortless Maintenance

Segway's Navimow i Series brings smart features designed to offer homeowners a flawless lawn maintenance experience. Users can enjoy scheduled cutting, ensuring their lawn remains pristine even when they are away. The robotic mower also features a unique zigzag cutting pattern, covering every blade of grass, and a Ride-on Boundary mode for servicing tough-to-reach lawn edges. With these advanced features, the Navimow i Series delivers an unparalleled level of convenience and efficiency in lawn care.

Affordable Pricing and Wide Availability

Understanding the importance of accessibility, Segway has priced the Navimow i Series competitively, with models starting at $949. This pricing strategy, coupled with the mower's advanced features, positions the i Series as one of the most accessible wire-free robotic lawn mowers on the market. Consumers who order between today and the end of the promotional period will also have the chance to receive a free Garage S or a free Access+ 4G module, further enhancing the value of their purchase.

As the Navimow i Series hits the market, it represents a significant step forward in automated lawn care technology. By combining precision, efficiency, and user-friendly features with competitive pricing, Segway is poised to revolutionize the way homeowners approach lawn maintenance. The launch of the Navimow i Series not only showcases Segway's commitment to innovation but also offers a glimpse into the future of home gardening, where smart technology and convenience converge to create a new standard in lawn care.