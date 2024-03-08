SeedMetrics Bags $100K VIPC Grant, Revolutionizing Data Analytics for SMEs

The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that SeedMetrics, LLC has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $100,000. VIPC's CCF programs have distributed more than $54 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs, and university-based inventors since 2012 in support of critical early technology testing and market validation efforts.

Richmond, Va.-based SeedMetrics offers a fully managed business intelligence solution tailored for executives and decision-makers at small-to-medium-sized companies and startups. The platform offers seamless automation of data extraction and cross-platform interoperability, addressing the common challenge faced by organizations in producing executive reports from disparate data sources. Rather than relying on tedious manual processes or investing in expensive tools and talent, SeedMetrics allows users to access real-time, actionable insights on core performance metrics, including customer acquisition costs, cash forecasting, and profit and loss analyses. By streamlining workflows, eliminating manual efforts, and simplifying complex analyses into digestible business intelligence reports, SeedMetrics offers a compelling, cost-effective solution to its clients. Their 'plug-and-play' implementation allows executives without a technical resource to easily, effectively, and immediately utilize the platform.

Empowering Mid-Market Businesses

"Many mid-market businesses have siloed data sources that don't speak to one another. Our team has built a solution that automates data extraction and integration across an organization's core business tools to provide the business insights expected of a full-stack data team," said DJ Lee, SeedMetrics' Founder and CEO. "Now, with CCF funding, we are able to integrate with most major accounting, billing, CRM, and human resource platforms to provide detailed analysis around customer retention, lifetime value, unit economics, and more."

Enhancing Software and User Experience

In addition to enhanced software connection options, the CCF grant is enabling SeedMetrics to improve self-service user functionality of the platform.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Data Analytics

"SeedMetrics is making data analytics accessible and affordable to companies that have previously been pushed out of the market. They've identified a clear need within small- and mid-sized companies and demonstrated an understanding of the path forward. We are eager to see this Virginia startup help others like them understand their business's performance and leverage the available data in a climate where data is paramount for informed decision making," said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC's Director of Private Sector Grants.

As SeedMetrics continues to expand its offerings and integrate more business tools, its impact on the SME sector promises to be transformative. By democratizing access to business intelligence, SeedMetrics is not just enabling companies to make better data-driven decisions but is also setting a new standard for how businesses of all sizes can leverage technology to enhance their strategic planning and operational efficiency.