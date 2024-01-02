en English
Security

Securing Your New PC: A Comprehensive Guide

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Securing Your New PC: A Comprehensive Guide

As he unboxed his shiny new PC, Thaddeus from Ellenton, Florida, was faced with a crucial task: setting it up securely. All too often, people overlook this essential step, focusing instead on the exciting features and capabilities of their new machine. However, securing a new PC is not just about protecting the device but also about safeguarding the valuable data it will hold.

Setting Up Your PC: A Checklist

The setup process begins with seemingly mundane tasks: selecting your language and Wi-Fi settings, creating a login, and ensuring the latest version of Windows is installed. While Microsoft Edge is the built-in browser, users can consider alternative options like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera GX, or Brave.

Updating Windows immediately after setup is a non-negotiable step. It patches any vulnerabilities and equips the system with the latest security measures. Windows Security, formerly known as Windows Defender, comes pre-installed and should be checked for proper activation. However, for comprehensive protection, the use of third-party antivirus software is advised.

Guarding Your Digital Assets

Backing up the PC using external drives or cloud services is another essential step. This creates a secure copy of your data, protecting it from potential loss or corruption. Users should also remove any pre-installed bloatware—unnecessary software that can slow down the system. Registering the device with the manufacturer is recommended, but use an alias email to avoid spam.

Password management is another crucial aspect of securing your digital assets. A password manager can help manage login credentials, providing an added layer of security.

Disposing of Your Old Device

When replacing an old PC, it’s equally important to ensure the device’s safe disposal. Wiping it clean before selling or recycling is a must to prevent inadvertent data leakage. Services like Amazon’s Trade-In Program and Decluttr offer safe and easy disposal of old devices.

The article concludes by encouraging our tech-savvy readers to share their experiences and challenges with setting up new PCs. It also extends an invitation to subscribe to our newsletter for more tech tips and security alerts.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

