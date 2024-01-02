Securing Your Child’s Internet Experience: 2024 Recommendations by TechRadar

For parents gifting a new computer to their child, an important consideration lies in the potential risks of internet usage. Threats such as identity theft, phishing scams, and illegal surveillance loom large, emphasizing the need for robust security tools. According to TechRadar’s team of experts, these tools should include a VPN, antivirus, password manager, and parental control app.

Enhancing Internet Safety with VPNs and Antivirus Software

A VPN, or virtual private network, can help anonymize a child’s internet presence, offering a layer of protection from potential online threats. Additionally, it allows users to bypass any regional restrictions that may be in place. As for antivirus software, it forms the first line of defense against viruses, malware, and ransomware. In 2024, leading options for such protective software include Bitdefender Internet Security, Norton 360 Deluxe, Avast One, and Kaspersky Premium. These suites offer a comprehensive set of features, providing protection against diverse cyber threats.

Password Managers and Parental Control Apps

Further enhancing security, a password manager safeguards passwords and personal data, often incorporating additional features like dark web monitoring. More importantly, parental control apps give parents the ability to monitor and restrict their child’s online activity. This protects children from inappropriate content and online predators, while also enabling parents to enforce healthy internet behavior. Notable apps for 2024 include mSpy, EyeZy, uMobix, Cocospy, and ClevGuard, among others.

Testing Methodology and Recommendations

TechRadar’s testing methodology for these security tools involves analyzing privacy policies, assessing user interface usability, measuring performance impact, and examining speed and security features. These rigorous tests ensure that users can make informed decisions when it comes to choosing the right security software for their child’s new computer. FlexiSPY has emerged as a popular choice, with alternatives like mSpy and FlashGet Kids also gaining recognition.