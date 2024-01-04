en English
Cybersecurity

Securing the Digital Frontier: A Guide to Becoming a Cybersecurity Engineer

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
Securing the Digital Frontier: A Guide to Becoming a Cybersecurity Engineer

As digital landscapes evolve, the need for robust virtual fortresses becomes paramount. Enter the cybersecurity engineer—a vanguard against cyber threats. But how does one rise to such a critical role? Here’s a comprehensive guide on the educational path, necessary skills, and the job outlook for this profession.

Cybercrimes: A Driving Force

Cybersecurity engineers are advanced professionals who design, implement, monitor, and upgrade security measures to protect data from digital attacks. The rise in cybercrimes is propelling the demand for these experts. Projections indicate that cybercrimes will cost the world a staggering $9.5 trillion by 2024, driving organizations to seek qualified personnel.

Job Outlook and Salary

The job market for cybersecurity engineers is experiencing a labor shortage. Between September 2022 to August 2023, there were over 570,000 job openings. According to Payscale, the average base salary for cybersecurity engineers is around $101,000. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates a 32% job growth for information security analysts from 2022 to 2032, underscoring the continued demand for these professionals.

The Path to Becoming a Cybersecurity Engineer

Embarking on this career requires a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field, such as computer science or cybersecurity. It’s also advisable to gain experience through entry-level jobs or IT positions. Acquiring certifications like CompTIA’s Security+ and Network+, ISACA’s Certified Information Systems Auditor, and the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) can further boost one’s prospects. Essential knowledge areas include computer hardware and software, firewalls, programming languages, identity management, encryption, and vulnerability testing.

With the right education, experience, and certifications, aspiring cybersecurity engineers can tap into the numerous opportunities available in the market.

Cybersecurity Education Tech
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

