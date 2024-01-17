Secondary Market Takes Center Stage Amid Slowdown in Start-up Funding and IPOs

In the changing landscape of start-up investing, the secondary market is gaining prominence as a venue for trading shares of venture capital-backed tech start-ups. This trend manifests as a response to a prolonged lull in acquisitions and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), compelling investment firms to explore alternative avenues for returns. Among those capitalizing on this shift, Lexington Partners recently launched a $23 billion fund, significantly above its initial $15 billion target, indicating a high demand for secondary market investments.

Emerging Importance of Secondary Market

The secondary market's surge in activity is largely driven by early investors and start-up employees seeking liquidity amidst a slowdown in start-up funding and IPOs. The market, although less regulated and more opaque than public markets, has expanded exponentially over the past decade. This development comes as traditional exit strategies for venture capitalists have grown scarce, increasing pressure on them and providing secondary market buyers with opportunities to acquire company shares at substantial discounts.

Increased Trading Volumes

Secondary market specialists anticipate a rise in trading volumes as valuation gaps narrow and distressed venture capital firms become more inclined to sell shares. Platforms like Forge Global have reported a substantial increase in trade volumes, a trend expected to continue. The present market conditions might offer the best opportunities for buyers to acquire securities at attractive prices in recent years.

Lexington Partners' Massive Fund

Lexington Partners has emerged as a significant player in this evolving market. The firm's recently launched $23 billion fund, which surpasses its initial target by more than 50%, is set to focus primarily on private equity funds. However, it will also allocate up to $5 billion for venture capital secondaries, further indicating the growing importance of this investment avenue.

The rise of the secondary market serves as a testament to the adaptability of the investment ecosystem. In the face of dwindling acquisitions and IPOs, it offers an alternative for liquidity and returns, thereby reshaping the dynamics of start-up investing.