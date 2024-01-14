en English
India

SEBI to Implement New Framework for Voluntary Blocking of Suspicious Trading Accounts

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:26 pm EST
SEBI to Implement New Framework for Voluntary Blocking of Suspicious Trading Accounts

India’s capital market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has announced a novel framework aimed at bolstering the security of the nation’s capital markets. The new regulation, set for implementation on April 1, 2024, will grant trading members the ability to voluntarily block online access to trading accounts that exhibit suspicious activities. This initiative is SEBI’s latest effort in enhancing market security and mitigating fraudulent activities.

Framework Details

The upcoming framework encompasses guidelines on several key aspects. These include a detailed policy for voluntarily freezing or blocking a client’s online trading account, communication channels for clients to request such blocking, and the process for re-enabling the client for trading. SEBI has also directed stock exchanges to ensure that these guidelines are put into practice by trading members starting July 1, 2024.

SEBI’s Broader Initiative

This move is part of a broader initiative by SEBI to bolster security measures in the stock market. The Brokers’ Industry Standards Forum (ISF) will play a pivotal role in formulating the framework. The facility of voluntary freezing or blocking of trading accounts by clients is an attempt to curb instances of suspicious trading activities.

Impact on Investors

The new regulation is anticipated to benefit investors significantly. It will provide investors greater control over their trading accounts, thereby fostering a more secure trading environment. This development represents SEBI’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding the interests of investors and maintaining a robust and transparent capital market.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

