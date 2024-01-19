Sebi to Deploy AI Tool for Streamlining IPO Application Processing

India's securities market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is gearing up to revolutionize its operations by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI). In a bold move to streamline the Initial Public Offering (IPO) application process, Sebi is set to deploy a generative AI tool developed internally. This tool is expected to automate a significant portion of the compliance checks currently conducted manually, thereby reducing the time lag in clearing IPOs.

AI to Accelerate IPO Processing

Sebi's generative AI tool was developed by a junior officer named Manoj, who demonstrated its remarkable efficiency in verifying various compliances related to Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR). Crucially, this AI-driven approach is expected to cover up to 80% of the LODR compliance checks currently performed manually in Draft Red Herring Prospectuses, thus expediting the IPO application process considerably.

Sebi's Commitment to Efficiency

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch announced this development during an event organized by the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI). Buch highlighted the tool's ability to conduct verification checks within approximately two weeks. This signals a clear commitment on Sebi's part to improve application processing times.

Buch also noted the significant reduction in the number of pending public issue applications from March 2022 to December 2023. She was quick to point out that any extensive delays were not caused by Sebi but were due to court issues outside the regulator's control.

Concerns About Valuation Methods

While Sebi is making significant strides in improving efficiency, concerns have been raised about the valuation methods used by alternative investment funds (AIFs) for private capital. Sebi whole-time member Anath Narayan called for the help of investment bankers to address potential conflicts of interest in this area, underscoring the need for transparency and fairness in the investment industry.