Seattle Tech Veterans Team Up to Revamp Travel App Sēkr, Introducing AI to Vanlife

With an innovative twist to vanlife, two Seattle tech veterans, Jordan Schwartz and Harley Sitner, have united to infuse new technology into the popular travel app Sēkr. Acquired by Peace Vans, Sēkr aims to revolutionize the way travelers plan trips, find campsites, and connect with the vanlife community by leveraging artificial intelligence.

Tech Meets Vanlife

Harley Sitner, owner of Peace Vans, and Jordan Schwartz, former CEO of Pathable, see a unique opportunity in merging their tech background with their passion for vanlife. Sēkr, under their guidance, is positioned to offer a seamless travel planning experience, promising to deliver personalized trip suggestions through AI. This "secret copilot" feature is designed to understand individual preferences, making travel planning more intuitive and tailored than ever before.

Community at the Core

At the heart of Sēkr's relaunch is a strong emphasis on community. Sitner and Schwartz are not just about introducing cutting-edge technology into travel planning; they are deeply invested in enhancing the vanlife community's connectivity. By fostering a platform where like-minded travelers can discover each other and share authentic experiences, Sēkr aims to strengthen the bonds within the vanlife movement, supported by a rich database of over 75,000 waypoints and a 100,000-member strong community.

Embracing AI with a Human Touch

While the introduction of AI into the realm of road-tripping might seem counterintuitive to some, Sitner and Schwartz view it as an opportunity to enrich the human experience. AI's role in Sēkr is seen as laying the groundwork for deeper human connections, enabling travelers to uncover experiences that resonate on a personal level. This approach aims to merge the efficiency and personalization offered by technology with the spontaneity and authenticity that define vanlife.

The collaboration between Sitner and Schwartz, and the integration of AI into Sēkr, marks a significant leap forward in travel planning. By blending technology with a love for the open road, they are not just redefining an app; they are shaping the future of how we experience travel, making every journey an opportunity for discovery and connection.