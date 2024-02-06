Sea Machines Raises $12 Million to Expand Autonomous Maritime Technology

In a significant development in the maritime industry, Sea Machines, a Boston-based startup specializing in autonomous control systems for ships, has garnered a substantial $12 million in funding. The investment round drew participation from an array of capital investors, including Emerald Technology Ventures, Nabtesco Technology Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, Ingram Industries, RKKVC, Level 2 Ventures, and IMC Ventures. This recent funding follows an earlier investment made by the Geekdom Fund in 2023.

Investment to Boost Technological Advancements

The newly raised capital is set to be channeled towards the refinement of the company's innovative autonomous technology and the expansion of its market outreach. Sea Machines has made a name for itself since its establishment in 2017, developing technologies that empower onboard computers to control a ship's position autonomously, steer, adjust speed, and reroute to dodge obstacles. Its technology also enables the leveraging of streaming data to optimize maritime operations.

Autonomous Technology Revolutionizing Maritime Industry

The Boston-based firm has made significant strides in the industry, successfully introducing their first product, the Sea Machines 300. The company recently marked a milestone with a 1000 Nautical Mile autonomous journey, an achievement that underscores its command in the autonomous maritime technology sphere. In addition, Sea Machines is in the process of developing advanced computer vision solutions, remote command and control systems, and sophisticated data collection technologies. These technological advancements are aimed at boosting shipping routes and other marine applications.

Partnerships and Prospects

Sea Machines is not working in isolation. The company is partaking in a collaboration with Rolls Royce on Smart Ship and Autonomous Ship Control Solutions. This partnership signifies the firm's commitment to revolutionizing the marine industry through technology and partnerships with industry giants. With the newly acquired funding, the company is poised to further its technological prowess, broaden its customer base, and increase its share in the rapidly growing market for autonomous shipping services.