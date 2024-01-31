SDA's Derek Tournear Defends Fixed-Price Contracts Amid Industry Hesitance

Derek Tournear, the incumbent director of the Space Development Agency (SDA), penned down an article on LinkedIn, clarifying the agency's stance on fixed-price contracts in response to industry hesitance. The SDA's approach, he emphasized, remains unaffected by this reluctance, with the agency's business model relying on a robust supplier base to deliver components critical to the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA).

SDA's Commitment to Competition and Transparency

Tournear underlined the SDA's dedication to competition and transparency in their procurement process. The SDA's framework to contracting includes competing every layer of every tranche, employing fixed-price contracts as a mechanism to stimulate rapid development and the incorporation of mature technologies. Tournear believes this approach is instrumental in fostering a robust, diverse market.

Prioritizing Schedule Adherence

The SDA's business model emphasizes schedule adherence, mandating a transition from order to orbit within an estimated 30 months. This insistence on time-bound delivery drives prime contractors to utilize mature, low-risk technologies, thus reducing the risk of unforeseen delays and cost overruns.

Benefits of Committing Contractors to a Single Tranche

Committing contractors to a single tranche over a three-year period, Tournear pointed out, has distinct advantages. It keeps the ecosystem dynamic, with the recompetitions of capabilities ensuring both vendors and the SDA derive benefits from innovation and efficiency. Industry giants like Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin have voiced concerns about the risk-reward balance of fixed-price contracts, but the SDA remains steadfast in its approach.

To conclude, Tournear reaffirmed the SDA's commitment to fixed-price contracts and expressed the agency's eagerness to continue building strong industry partnerships. He underscored the agency's determination to deliver the PWSA capabilities to military personnel in a timely and cost-efficient manner.