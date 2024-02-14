Scottish Parliament Unites to Boost Gaming Industry with National Games Strategy

The Scottish Parliament is making strides in supporting the growth of the gaming industry, with the formation of a cross-party group dedicated to Scotland's games ecosystem. This development comes as the Scottish Government backs the creation of a national games strategy, a first in the UK.

A Thriving Gaming Industry in Scotland

Scotland's gaming sector is rapidly growing, with Dundee, Edinburgh, and Glasgow ranking among the top 20 hubs in the UK. Dundee, known as the birthplace of Scotland's gaming industry, boasts the fourth-highest concentration of gaming companies. By 2025, the city is expected to complete a 4000-seat eSports arena, further cementing its position as a gaming powerhouse.

Cross-Parliamentary Group on Games Ecosystem

The first meeting of the Games Ecosystem Cross-Parliamentary Group will take place in Holyrood on March 12. Clare Adamson MSP, the proposed convenor of the group, emphasized the importance of political support for the sector. "The games industry has the potential to make a significant contribution to Scotland's economy, society, and culture," said Adamson. "By bringing political support to the table, we can help the sector realize its full potential."

National Games Strategy: A UK First

In addition to the cross-party group, the Scottish Government is backing the creation of a national games strategy, positioning Scotland as the first part of the UK to have such a strategy in place. This move reflects the growing recognition of the gaming industry's importance and its potential to drive innovation and economic growth.

As Scotland's gaming sector continues to expand, the formation of the Games Ecosystem Cross-Parliamentary Group and the development of a national games strategy signal a commitment to supporting this vital industry. With political will and resources behind it, the Scottish gaming industry is poised to make a lasting impact on the country's economy and culture.

