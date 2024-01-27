Zeno Power Teams Up with Westinghouse Electric for Groundbreaking Radioisotope Power System

In an ambitious stride towards powering the most demanding domains of the 21st century, Zeno Power has announced a significant partnership with Westinghouse Electric Co. This collaboration is aimed at processing radioisotopes for Zeno Power's innovative radioisotope power system (RPS). The RPS, designed to provide energy in extreme conditions ranging from ocean floors to lunar surfaces, marks a critical juncture in the pursuit of reliable energy sources for challenging environments.

Key Partnership in Nuclear Innovation

The association with Westinghouse Electric, a company with a long-standing reputation in the nuclear industry, is a strategic move. It's expected to contribute significantly to the building of the nuclear hardware required for Zeno Power's RPS. This partnership stands at the nexus of technology and nuclear power, paving the way for the creation of robust energy systems capable of withstanding the most challenging conditions.

Zeno Power's initiative to recycle radioactive material into a clean energy source further underlines its commitment to sustainable energy solutions. This approach not only accelerates environmental cleanup but also supports nuclear innovation, transforming legacy byproduct material into an advanced energy asset. This commitment to innovation and sustainability is reflected in Zeno's collaborations with the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management and United Cleanup Oak Ridge.

Revolutionizing Off-Grid Power

Despite the widespread use of radioisotope power systems in space missions, Zeno's focus on utilizing strontium-90 (Sr-90) introduces a more compact and versatile design, enabling a broader range of applications. Securing Sr-90 from the U.S. Department of Energy for fueling its full-scale radioisotope power systems, Zeno is positioned to fulfill its contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense and NASA, aiming to commercialize its RPS technology by 2026.

Zeno Power's commitment to recycling legacy radioactive material, coupled with the partnership with Westinghouse Electric and government agencies, underlines its dedication to meeting the growing demand for reliable power solutions. With its recent demonstration of the increased specific power of its Sr-90 heat source, Zeno Power signals a new era of technological advancements in clean energy solutions. As the company moves towards bringing its first commercial RPSs to market, it stands at the forefront of addressing the pressing energy needs of the future.