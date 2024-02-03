In a significant departure from long-held beliefs, scientists at the University of Central Lancashire have unveiled a groundbreaking discovery — new planets forming around stars are not spherical, as it was previously thought, but are instead flattened, oblate spheroids, bearing resemblance to the popular candy, Smarties. This revelation, derived from intricate computer simulations, promises to overhaul our understanding of cosmic formation and evolution.

A New Facet to Planet Formation

The research, spearheaded by Dr. Dimitris Stamatellos, employs the theory of disk instability. This theory posits that planets are born swiftly from the fragmentation of dense gas and dust disks encircling young stars. The simulations, conducted under this theoretical framework, presented a startling image of these nascent planets. They are considerably flatter than their older gas giant counterparts, boasting a flattening percentage of around 90%. This stands in stark contrast to the 6% flattening of Jupiter, 10% of Saturn, and Earth's near spherical shape at 0.3%.

Redefining Cosmic Observations

The findings, published in the esteemed journal Astronomy & Astrophysics Letters, carry profound implications for the field of astronomy. The shape of a planet, as the team discovered, can dramatically affect its appearance through a telescope, altering with the viewing angle. This discovery equips astronomers with a refined lens to observe these celestial bodies, potentially leading to more accurate identifications and classifications.

Unwrapping the Mysteries of Planet Formation

Moreover, the team conjectures that confirming the Smarties-like shape observationally could offer key insights into the intricate process of planet formation. It could lay bare the conditions and mechanisms that govern this cosmic phenomenon, shedding light on the enigma that is the birth of planets. As science continues to push the boundaries of our knowledge, this research serves as a cogent reminder that the universe remains a fertile ground for discovery, its mysteries still waiting to be unraveled.