Science & Technology

Year in Review: AI, Medicine, and Cultural Curiosities that Shaped 2023

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:04 pm EST


As we stand on the precipice of a new year, we take a moment to look back at the stories that shaped 2023, illuminating advancements and curiosities in technology, medicine, and culture. Our journey begins with a deep dive into OpenAI, the AI research lab that introduced us to ChatGPT, a powerful new form of artificial intelligence. OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman perceived the introduction of this technology as imperative for society to brace for the advent of powerful AI.

Transitioning to an AI-centric World

ChatGPT has made significant strides in the education sector with its potential to revolutionize learning methodologies. However, this AI-driven learning approach isn’t without challenges, and educators must strike a balance while integrating AI into their curricula. The emergence of education-focused chatbots was also noted, offering recommendations for schools to explore AI tools. The CEO of ISTE urged the education community to embrace AI, underlining the need to comprehend AI’s potential and limitations.

AI’s Disruption in Creative Fields

Furthermore, the societal impact of AI like ChatGPT on the literary world was also explored. Concerns were raised about AI potentially standardizing prose and threatening the livelihood of writers. The anxiety of authors over potential income loss due to AI was juxtaposed against the dismissal of AI’s effect on literary authors by a literary agent. This tug of war between AI and human creativity hints at the complex relationship we will continue to navigate.

Treading the Path of Technological Advancements

The relentless march of technology was evident in the field of humanoid robotics. The progress from clumsy prototypes to more graceful and capable machines represented a significant leap, opening the door for versatile applications in various industries. The tech giant Nvidia’s triumph in AI chip performance was attributed not just to Moore’s Law but also to innovative number formats and strategies, giving birth to what’s now referred to as Huang’s Law.

Unraveling the Future of Food and Health

In a fascinating exploration of the future of food production, we delved into the rise of cultivated meat, sometimes referred to as ‘unicorn meat.’ This development symbolizes a significant shift in our approach to food production. The health sector also experienced remarkable advancements, particularly with the exponential growth in mRNA vaccines, heralding a new era in vaccinology. The ongoing advancements with CRISPR hinted at the possibility of gene editing becoming mainstream, potentially offering vaccines that could provide lifelong protection by altering our DNA.

Google’s Era and AI’s Cultural Impact

The profound impact of Google over the last 25 years was likened to the ubiquity of the ocean for fish, indicating a potential end to its dominant era. An interesting personal account of owning the only physical encyclopedia still in print demonstrated a preference for stable, tangible information sources over AI-generated content. AI’s comprehensive ‘reading’ of human culture was also highlighted, showcasing the immense learning capabilities of AI systems.

Embracing the New, Acknowledging the Ostentatious

Finally, we reflected on the spectacle that is Las Vegas’ Sphere project. It represents the dichotomy of embracing new immersive experiences while acknowledging their ostentatious nature. As we step into a new year, these stories remind us of our journey and the possibilities that lie ahead.


Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

