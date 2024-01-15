en English
Science & Technology

X Tests New DM Video Download Feature: Exclusive to Premium Users

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
X Tests New DM Video Download Feature: Exclusive to Premium Users

In a bid to provide enhanced user experience, Elon Musk’s social media company, X, previously known as Twitter, is in the process of testing a new feature. This feature aims to allow users to download videos directly from Direct Messages (DMs). Interestingly, this newly unveiled tool appears to be exclusive to videos, with other media forms such as images being excluded from its purview.

Exclusivity for Premium Users

Initial indications suggest that this download option will be reserved for Premium account holders. To utilize the feature, users are required to long-press a video within the DM section. Upon doing so, the download option will materialize beneath the ‘Add a reaction’ prompt. This functionality was first identified in the ‘10.24.0-beta.1’ version of the application.

Platform Availability

Reaffirming its commitment to a seamless user experience across different platforms, X confirmed the launch of this feature on both iOS and Android. While the feature is already available in the Android beta version, it is expected to go live on iOS soon.

Additional Updates

Complementing the video downloading feature, X has been diligently working on several other enhancements aimed at improving usability. These include new search filters for mobile clients, an immersive ‘swipe up’ gesture for video viewing, and the introduction of video and audio call features, once again reserved for Premium users. Highlighting its dedication to innovation, X is also gearing up to release the xAI’s Grok model for Premium+ users in select regions, marking another significant milestone in the social media landscape.

Science & Technology
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

